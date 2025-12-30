Anthony Joshua 'stable' after fatal car crash in Africa

FORMER world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was in a "stable condition" in hospital after a car accident in Nigeria that killed two close friends and associates, his promoter announced on Monday (29).

Matchroom confirmed police and media reports that he was involved in the smash, which happened on Monday morning on a main road linking Lagos and Ibadan in the southwest of the country.

Pictures circulating online showed a shirtless Joshua -- a British national of Nigerian heritage -- surrounded by what appeared to be broken window glass on the seats around him.

His promoter said the boxer's "close friends and team members" Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were killed and Joshua himself was taken to hospital "for checks and treatment".

"He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation," a statement read.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected –- and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Police in Ogun state, just north of Lagos, said the circumstances around the wreck were "currently being investigated".

Lagos, Nigeria's bustling economic capital, throngs with visitors from across the country and diaspora each December.

Police said the accident occurred around 11 am local time (1000 GMT) in the town of Makun, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lexus Joshua was in "was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck... by the side of the road".

However, a witness who gave his name as Kunle told AFP: "The truck was not stationary when the accident happened."

"People rushed to help without even knowing those inside the car," the 27-year-old said. "It was when we got there we realised it was Anthony Joshua that's inside."

The FRSC said that Joshua's car was towed to the police station in nearby Sagamu.

Joshua's family hails from the southwest Nigerian city and he is known to visit there when he is in the country.

Photos released by the FRSC showed a totalled black SUV, and what appeared to be blood on the road.

An AFP reporter on the scene Monday evening saw the 18-wheeler truck that Joshua's car was said to have hit being towed off the highway.

Police said the two victims died "at the scene".

Sharing a photo of himself with Joshua on social media, President Bola Tinubu wrote: "As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country."

President Tinubu later said on X that he had spoken with "AJ" and the boxer's mother.

"(State) Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention," Tinubu added.

Earlier this month, Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Netflix-backed bout in Miami.

"Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident," Paul said Monday on X.

The former Olympic champion Joshua has since been linked with a fight against compatriot and fellow former world champion Tyson Fury.

Joshua's last fight before the match with Paul was a fifth round knockout loss to fellow Briton Daniel Dubois in September last year.

