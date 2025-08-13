Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 in milestone casting

Highlights:

Ellie Goldstein becomes the first full-series contestant with Down syndrome on Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

YouTuber George Clarke also joins the line-up, confirming his participation on BBC Radio 1.

The cast includes Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, La Voix and Chris Robshaw.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer from 20 September 2025.

Ellie Goldstein and George Clarke have both been confirmed as celebrity contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2025, adding fresh personalities to a line-up that mixes soap stars, athletes and online creators. Goldstein makes history as the first contestant with Down syndrome to take part in a full series, while Clarke brings his large social media following and podcast audience to the ballroom.

Goldstein rose to international attention after starring in campaigns for Gucci Beauty and Adidas and becoming the first model with Down syndrome on the cover of British Vogue. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said joining Strictly felt like a dream and that she was “ready to do it with glitter, glamour, and make some magic on that dancefloor.” Clarke, known online as George Clarkey, confirmed his place on BBC Radio 1, joking he has “no idea what he’s doing” but is “excited to get stuck in … and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

Who is George Clarke and what will he bring to Strictly

George Clarke built his profile on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram with comedic clips and candid commentary. He co-hosts the Useless Hotline podcast, which has grown into live shows across the UK. Producers will be betting on Clarke’s online audience to bring younger viewers to the Saturday night programme and to inject a different kind of energy into rehearsals and performance weeks.





How does Ellie Goldstein’s casting change Strictly’s landscape

Goldstein’s casting is a notable moment for representation on British television. From Mattel’s Barbie partnership to a Vogue cover and acting work on CBBC’s Malory Towers, she has steadily expanded the idea of who belongs in fashion and media. Her presence on Strictly will test how mainstream entertainment supports and spotlights performers with learning disabilities during live television.





What else do viewers need to know about the 2025 line-up

The 23rd series, airing from September through December on BBC One and iPlayer, pairs celebrities with professional dancers and will feature themed weeks and the Blackpool special. Confirmed names include Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, La Voix and Chris Robshaw. Which professionals each celebrity will be partnered with will be revealed on launch night.





Will the BBC make changes behind the scenes for safety and welfare

Following previous controversies around dancer conduct, the BBC has emphasised welfare measures this year, adding chaperones in rehearsal rooms and extra welfare producers and training. Those steps are expected to be particularly important as the show works with a wider range of performers, including those who may need additional support during rehearsals and live shows.





Strictly Come Dancing returns on 20 September 2025, and pairings will be announced on the launch show. Goldstein has already named Nikita Kuzmin as her dream partner, while Clarke has promised a hectic but fun training period. Between Goldstein’s breaking barriers and Clarke’s digital reach, the 2025 line-up looks set to broaden the programme’s audience and the types of stories it brings to the dance floor.