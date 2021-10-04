Website Logo
  • Monday, October 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799

Entertainment

Nina Wadia is first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Nina Wadia (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The first elimination of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 saw actress Nina Wadia and her partner Neil Jones leave after a tough dance-off with Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and professional dancer Gorka Marquez on Sunday.

The actress had received a score of 18 for her tango on Saturday with Jones. The judges’ scores from Saturday were added to those from last week before being combined with the results from a public vote, with the bottom two couples then competing in a dance-off in front of the judges.

After opting to save McGlynn, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well, both couples clearly upped their game from the first time they danced. Nina, you got every step right. Katie, you really kept the energy up all the way through to the end with lots of retraction but the couple I’d like to save is Katie and Gorka.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said Sunday’s show featured “one of the closest battles I think we’ve ever had in a dance-off. Both couples upped their game. Bot couples were absolutely delightful to watch,” she said.

“Neither couple had mistakes so I’ve decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka,” she added.

When asked about her time on the show, Wadia said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much. Neil is incredible, thank you.”

Jones added, “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else. You’ve been fantastic and so much fun. Literally, we’re like a married couple – you’ve got both husbands here tonight!

“It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Prabhas to announce his 25th film on October 7
Entertainment
Kiara Advani to start filming her next with Ram Charan in November
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi donates generously towards a multi-storeyed housing project by FEFSI
Entertainment
AR Rahman on working on Netflix’s House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor meet Nitesh Tiwari to discuss Ramayana?
Entertainment
Director Krish on casting Panja Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in Konda Polam
HEADLINE STORY
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan sent to Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody…
Entertainment
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut meets real-life Air Force officers while shooting for the film
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta supports Shah Rukh Khan; tweets ‘It is painful for a parent’
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal opens up about The Immortal Ashwatthama getting delayed
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar gets nostalgic as he shoots for Raksha Bandhan at Delhi’s Chandni…
HEADLINE STORY
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan detained by Narcotics Control Bureau
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Prabhas to announce his 25th film on October 7
Kiara Advani to start filming her next with Ram Charan…
Vijay Sethupathi donates generously towards a multi-storeyed housing project by…
Nina Wadia is first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly…
AR Rahman on working on Netflix’s House of Secrets: The…
Opposition urges Imran Khan to remove ministers named in Pandora…