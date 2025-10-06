Skip to content
Thomas Skinner becomes first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Skinner and his partner Amy Dowden performed a salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden

Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Skinner praises professional partner Amy Dowden for her support

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • Former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner exits after first dance-off
  • Judges save former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw
  • Skinner praises professional partner Amy Dowden for her support
  • Dowden reflects on her return after breast cancer and previous injury

Dance-off decides first exit

The first results of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 saw two couples face the dance-off on Sunday night. Thomas Skinner, 34, was the first celebrity eliminated after the judges voted to save former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw.

Both couples reprised their Saturday routines: Skinner and his partner Amy Dowden performed a salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden, while Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova performed a Viennese waltz to Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Skinner pays tribute to Dowden

Reflecting on his time on the show, Skinner thanked Dowden, saying:
"Thank you, Amy. Sorry that we haven’t done too well, because you’re a different class."

He admitted he had never danced before and described the experience as fun despite the early exit:
"I’ve never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy’s amazing. It’s been great fun and I’ve enjoyed it. I can’t really dance that well but I’ve had fun."

Dowden returns to the floor

Amy Dowden, who returned to Strictly following a breast cancer diagnosis and an injury that forced her to pull out midway through 2024, praised Skinner for his enthusiasm and positivity:
"I’ve got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. We’ve laughed so much and he looked after me."

She added that winning the glitterball would have been "amazing" but said:
"Happiness, health and being alive is more important than anything."

Performance and scores

During the live show, Skinner lifted Dowden several times, prompting judge Craig Revel Horwood to joke that the routine resembled a weightlifting contest. They scored 13 points, placing them at the bottom of this week’s leaderboard. Combined with the public vote, this led to their appearance in the first dance-off.

Skinner’s career beyond strictly

Skinner first appeared on The Apprentice in 2019 and has since featured on 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain, Faking It, and Celebrity MasterChef. He is also a social media creator, runs several businesses including a gym, and appears regularly on TalkSport Radio.

The remaining 14 couples will perform in next week’s Movie Week. With Strictly 2025 underway, fans can expect more celebrity surprises and show-stopping routines as the competition progresses.

