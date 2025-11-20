10 top highlights from I’m a Celebrity 2025 so far

Highlights

Strong 6.6 million overnight launch, with ITVX streams rising sharply across the first three episodes.

Full cast includes Aitch, Alex Scott, Ruby Wax, Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp, Angry Ginge and more.

Late entries Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson joined on 20 November.

New ITV rule prevents the same celeb doing three trials in a row.

Viewers spotted an odd use of AI-generated photos during one challenge, sparking criticism.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has settled into its first week with a busy start. The full cast is now in camp, two late entrants have joined, and the early trials have already given viewers plenty to talk about. Ratings have come in strong, the overnight figures crossed six million, and social media has been quick to react to everything from the voting glitch on launch night to this year’s rule changes. With steady updates coming from the Australian site each day, here’s a clear look at what has happened so far and what the next few episodes are likely to bring.

Who’s actually in the camp this year?

This year’s line-up mixes veteran performers, reality favourites and newer internet personalities. The confirmed cast includes: Aitch, Alex Scott, Angry Ginge, Eddie Kadi, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, Lisa Riley, Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax, Shona McGarty, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson. The arrival of Vogue and Tom after the premiere added new dynamics to an already varied camp.





Why were viewers complaining about the first night?

Launch night was hit by an annoying technical hiccup: ITV’s app crashed for many viewers, blocking votes for the season’s first trial. Screenshots of frozen voting screens flooded social media within minutes. For a show built on public votes, the glitch didn’t go unnoticed.





What trials have been the toughest so far?

Aitch opened the season’s solo trials by going head-to-head with a crocodile and returned with all seven stars. Eddie Kadi tackled an underwater trial and secured six of seven. Earlier group challenges involved parachuting into the jungle and crawling through foul-smelling slime for a key token.

Viewers picked up on something odd during the Day 3 task: the pictures shown to the campmates didn’t look like real family photos. Many felt they were computer-made, and the choice quickly became a talking point online.





Has anything changed in the format for 2025?

Yes. ITV has made a small but important adjustment to the format this year. To avoid one person being repeatedly picked for trials, the show now limits how often the same contestant can be voted in. The show also seems to be stepping away from the old skyscraper “walk-the-plank” opening stunt that used to split opinion.





What’s the mood like inside camp?

Ruby Wax’s comments towards Angry Ginge divided viewers, with some calling her harsh and others defending her blunt humour. Kelly Brook’s reunion with Ant and Dec also raised eyebrows due to the pair’s past tension during her brief stint as a Britain’s Got Talent judge. Still, camp conversations, particularly Jack Osbourne’s stories about his dad, have been some of the most shared clips of the week.





How are ratings looking so far?

Exceptionally strong. ITV drew 6.6 million for the launch, with a peak near 7.3 million. Among 16–34 viewers, the show dominated Sunday night. ITVX logged more than 12 million streams across the first few episodes, significantly up from last year.





What’s coming up next?

Angry Ginge faces the “Camp Fright” trial, centred around spiders, one of his known fears. Each episode continues to be followed by I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, where Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers break down the day’s drama with guests including Jill Scott and Seann Walsh. Producers suggest trials will get more intense from here and eliminations are expected to begin soon.





Why this season matters more than it looks

Twenty-five seasons in, the format should be tired, but this year proves the show still knows how to stir conversation. A cast that doesn’t look predictable, rules that finally address old complaints, and a fanbase that notices every detail, even dodgy AI photographs, are keeping the series in constant discussion.

If the early episodes are an indicator, this season is building its own momentum, and the jungle feels alive again in a way ITV has been trying to recapture for years.