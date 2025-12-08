I’m a Celebrity 2025 crowns a new King of the Jungle after dramatic finale

Highlights:

Winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! announced

Tom Read Wilson came second. Shona McGarty finished third.

Final included three classic Bushtucker trials and a lavish jungle banquet

13 million votes cast in the 25th series finale, ITV reports

Early favourite rapper Aitch eliminated before final, shocking fans

AngryGinge has been named the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025, taking the King of the Jungle crown after three weeks in the Australian camp. The 24-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, secured 65% of the public vote, beating runner-up Tom Read Wilson in a finale watched by millions across the UK.

Why AngryGinge’s win marks a Manchester moment

The Mancunian content creator faced the final Bushtucker trial, ‘Helmets of Hell’, taking on insects, rats, lizards and spiders to secure the dessert portion of the last jungle banquet. Ginge had previously shown his playful side in the camp, bantering with fellow finalist rapper Aitch and complaining about the chores, which earned him a strong fan following.

After the result was announced, Ginge described the experience as a “dream come true” and thanked viewers for their support. Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell congratulated the new King of the Jungle, calling it “a Mancunian series and Manchester prevailed.”





How the final unfolded

The finale featured three Bushtucker trials. Shona McGarty tackled ‘Rat Race’ first, retrieving stars while surrounded by rats and insects, securing the starter for the camp’s feast. Tom Read Wilson then completed an eating challenge called ‘Bushtucker Bonanza’, finishing dishes including a fermented duck egg and a huntsman spider to earn the main course. Finally, Ginge’s successful trial ensured the desserts were on the table, rounding out a lavish meal.





Who made it to the top three

Before Ginge’s win, Shona McGarty was eliminated, finishing third. The former EastEnders actress said she had acted as an “older sister” to Aitch during the series, supporting him despite his tough rapper persona. Tom Read Wilson ultimately faced Ginge in a close head-to-head, securing second place with 35% of the public vote.





Audience and ratings reaction

About 6.4 million people watched the final live on Sunday. Social media response was enthusiastic, particularly from the Twitch and X communities, celebrating both Ginge’s humour and Tom’s sportsmanship during trials.





The 25th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! introduced a new rule limiting consecutive Bushtucker trial appearances, giving all campmates a fair chance to participate. With AngryGinge now officially King of the Jungle, the show closes another chapter in its long-running history, setting the stage for the next series in 2026.