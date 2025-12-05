Skip to content
Martin Kemp leaves I’m A Celebrity in an emotional vote-off as he backs Shona McGarty to win

A tense vote leaves campmates shaken while fan favourites rise, momentum changes and the Celebrity Cyclone build-up intensifies.

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp walks off the I’m A Celebrity bridge after being voted out

Instagram/imacelebrity and martinjkemp
Pooja Pillai
Dec 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Martin Kemp went out in the latest I’m A Celebrity vote.
  • He was down to the last two with Lisa Riley, who remained in camp.
  • Kemp said his highlight was the friendships formed in camp and backed Shona McGarty to win.
  • His exit followed a trial with Tom Read Wilson in a snake-filled library.
  • A double eviction is set for Friday as the ITV series heads into its final weekend.

I’m A Celebrity saw Martin Kemp leave the jungle after the public vote on Thursday night, ending a 20-day run on the ITV programme. His departure came after a close call with Lisa Riley, who found herself in the bottom two yet again as the series moves into its final stretch.

Martin Kemp Martin Kemp walks off the I’m A Celebrity bridge after being voted out Instagram/imacelebrity and martinjkemp


Why Martin Kemp’s exit surprised some viewers

Kemp’s name had not been widely tipped for elimination, though voting patterns shift quickly in the final week. He and Lisa Riley received the fewest votes and stood together as Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly read out the result.

Some expected Riley to leave, given she had already survived the bottom two several times this series. But Kemp’s name was called, prompting a round of hugs from campmates and a short, emotional goodbye.

Kemp said he “felt done” with the experience. He added that what stayed with him most were the hours spent talking with his fellow contestants. A small note he made about himself was how patient he turned out to be, and how often he felt emotional, showing a side rarely seen during his music and TV career. His exit also moves the series closer to Sunday’s finale, with another eviction scheduled tonight.


What Martin Kemp said about life in camp

Kemp, 64, skydived into the show and lasted nearly three weeks in the Australian camp. He kept a steady presence through the group’s daytime routines and nightly trials.

He spoke more freely once he was out. He said he hadn’t made new friends in years, so the camp felt unusual for him. Most days he ended up by the fire, talking and laughing with whoever sat down. Simple moments, but they seemed to matter to him.

He also spoke about getting emotional more often than he expected. There were times he nearly cried, and he admitted that caught him off guard as the days grew heavier in camp.

At the end of the bridge his wife Shirley was waiting, and he looked relieved to see her. He added that he wanted to get home to his son Roman as well, remembering Roman’s own run on the show back in 2019.


Who Martin Kemp wants to win the show

Kemp made his choice clear: he wants Shona McGarty crowned Queen of the Jungle. He said she arrived shy and left that behind as the days passed. Her singing, he noted, changed the mood of the camp.

Shona herself told him “Bye Dad!” as he walked out, a small moment that underlined how the older contestants often become anchors for the younger ones.


With Aitch, Angryginge and Tom Read Wilson still strong in the mix, the race is tightening as the series reaches its last episodes. A double eviction tonight will set the final line-up before Celebrity Cyclone returns on Saturday.

The next episode of I’m A Celebrity airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

