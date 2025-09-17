Sydney Sweeney offered £45m to star in big-budget Bollywood film





What is causing the Eurovision 2025–2026 crisis?

The main trigger is Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Casualty figures reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry exceed 64,000 Palestinians by September 2025, drawing international scrutiny. Several European countries argue that Israel’s presence in a major cultural event like Eurovision would appear to normalise the humanitarian crisis. On the other hand, Israel insists participation is purely cultural and unrelated to politics.

What countries are boycotting Eurovision over Israel?

So, which nations are taking this stance? The movement gained its most significant momentum with Spain's announcement. Its public broadcaster, RTVE, issued a decisive statement, confirming an overwhelming vote to withdraw. The organisation cited Israel's military actions in Gaza and stated it could not, in good conscience, "look the other way." This move is particularly consequential as Spain is one of the "Big Five" major financial contributors to the contest.

They were swiftly followed by Ireland’s RTÉ, which deemed participation "unconscionable" given the situation in Gaza. Public broadcasters in the Netherlands and Slovenia subsequently aligned with similar positions. Iceland's broadcaster has also indicated it is considering its position, formally "reserving the right" to withdraw. This is not a peripheral protest but a movement emerging from within the contest's core European membership, raising questions about which other countries may follow.





How is the EBU handling the Eurovision boycott calls?

The European Broadcasting Union faces an immense challenge. Its standard operating procedure of promoting unity through music appears insufficient for this geopolitical dilemma. The gravity of the situation can be seen in its unprecedented decision to delay the standard deadline for participation confirmations to mid-December 2025. This extension is dedicated to extensive consultation with all member unions in an effort to find a viable resolution that preserves the contest's integrity.

Concurrently, the EBU has been forced to publicly deny reports from Israeli media outlets suggesting it had advised Israel to withdraw voluntarily to avoid a "humiliating elimination," calling these claims false.

Is this Eurovision situation similar to Russia's exclusion?

This comparison forms the crux of the debate for many. The 2022 exclusion of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine established a clear precedent; the EBU justified its decision by stating Russia's participation would "bring the competition into disrepute."

Boycott advocates now argue that the same standard must be applied consistently, questioning why Israel's actions in Gaza do not merit an identical response. The EBU will likely attempt to differentiate the cases based on nuanced legalities of membership and the operational independence of the respective national broadcasters. However, in the court of public and political opinion, the perception of a double standard is a significant threat to the EBU's credibility.

What are the arguments for and against the boycott?

Proponents of the boycott base their position on principles of human rights and conscience. They stress the extensive civilian casualty figures reported by authorities in Gaza, alongside assessments from UN agencies, to argue that Israel’s inclusion on a cultural platform constitutes a form of normalisation of the ongoing conflict.

Conversely, opponents of a boycott contend that cultural events must remain separate from political disputes. They caution that excluding a nation’s artists could veer into prejudice and stress that the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, operates with editorial independence, unlike the state-controlled media of Russia. There is no clear, unambiguous resolution that will satisfy all parties.





What happens if Israel is allowed to compete in Eurovision 2026?

Should the EBU permit Israel's participation, an immediate and consequential withdrawal of several key members is all but certain. The loss of Spain, a major funder, would represent a serious financial and credibility blow. The subsequent absence of Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and potentially others would noticeably diminish the contest's scale and diversity.

Furthermore, the event itself would likely become a focal point for large-scale protests, potentially disrupting the broadcast and overshadowing the musical competition, further alienating segments of its global audience.

What happens if Israel is excluded from Eurovision?

An exclusion would trigger a different but equally severe crisis for the EBU. It would face vehement accusations of hypocrisy and double standards, particularly from Israel and its allies. The move could prompt legal challenges and potentially lead to Israel's permanent withdrawal from the union.

It would also establish a new and far-reaching precedent for excluding countries involved in international conflicts, fundamentally transforming Eurovision from an inclusive cultural space into an institution that makes overt political judgements.





So, what is the future of Eurovision?

The future is decidedly uncertain. The EBU is confronted with a dilemma where any decision carries significant negative consequences. The upcoming General Assembly in December is going to be a tense and potentially historic meeting. While some have speculated about a compromise, such as Israel participating under a neutral banner, the EBU has denied pursuing this option.

The underlying truth is that Eurovision has always been intertwined with politics, from historical participation under authoritarian regimes to contemporary voting blocs. The current crisis has simply stripped away the glittering façade, forcing a direct confrontation with this reality. The contest's future will depend on navigating a path that may not exist, balancing its ideals against an increasingly polarised world.