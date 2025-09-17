Skip to content
Sydney Sweeney offered £45m to star in big-budget Bollywood film

The package includes £35m in fees and £10M in sponsorship deals

Sydney Sweeney

Filming is tentatively planned for early 2026

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 17, 2025
A record-breaking offer

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been approached with a staggering £45M deal to star in one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever produced.

The 28-year-old Euphoria and The White Lotus star is said to have been offered £35m in fees plus an additional £10m through sponsorship agreements.

Details of the proposed project

The untitled film would cast Sweeney as a young American celebrity who falls in love with an Indian star. Filming is expected to begin early next year, with international locations including New York, Paris, London, and Dubai.

Industry insiders describe the project as an effort to bring Indian cinema to an even larger global audience, with Sweeney’s involvement seen as a move to elevate its international appeal.

Industry perspective

A source close to the negotiations said: “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first — £45m is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and she is weighing her options carefully.”

A step into Bollywood

If she accepts, Sweeney would join other international stars who have crossed into Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty. The Indian film industry has increasingly sought crossover projects to expand its global reach.

Recent career highlights

Sweeney, who rose to fame on HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, has recently been building her film career. Her latest project, Christy, sees her portraying US boxing champion Christy Martin, the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Speaking about the physically demanding role, Sweeney said: “Every single fight you see, we’re actually punching each other. I always believed that you wouldn’t be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits.” Christy is set for release on November 7.

