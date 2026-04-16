Ilford Pakistani restaurant owner fined £3,845 for dumping waste outside his own eatery

Highlights

Owner Irshad Ahmed pleaded guilty to two fly-tipping counts at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Total penalty reached £3,845, including Redbridge Council's legal costs.

Case was part of Operation Vanguard, the council's crackdown on environmental crime.

The owner of a Pakistani restaurant in Ilford has been ordered to pay nearly £4,000 after his business was caught on video dumping rubbish just outside its own premises.

Irshad Ahmed, owner of Chaat N Grill on Ilford Lane, pleaded guilty to two counts of fly-tipping at Barkingside Magistrates Court on 17 March. The court ordered him to pay a fine plus Redbridge Council's legal costs, bringing the total to £3,845.

CCTV footage, reviewed by the council's neighbourhood enforcement team, showed two separate incidents.

In the first, a man walked out of the restaurant and left cardboard and packing waste beside a nearby bin.

A second clip showed another man dumping a white plastic bucket and a bag of rubbish on top of waste already piled at the same spot.

When questioned, Ahmed told officers he could identify both men but never followed through. The council then issued two £1,000 fixed penalty notices. After these went unpaid, he was summoned to court.

Ahmed accepted responsibility for the first incident. For the second, he said a casual worker who had since left was to blame, but acknowledged the waste belonged to his business and had been dumped illegally.

Redbridge Council's director of community safety, John Richards, told The Standard that the prosecution should serve as "a strong warning" that the council would continue acting against those who dump rubbish on the street.

The case was handled under Operation Vanguard, a council-led initiative targeting fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and environmental crime across the borough.