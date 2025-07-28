Skip to content
 
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad sparks backlash over racial undertones in ‘great jeans’ slogan

The campaign’s wordplay has triggered debate around racial bias and beauty standards while boosting American Eagle’s stock by 16%.

Sydney Sweeney

The controversial American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney in head-to-toe denim

Instagram/americaneagle
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai
She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Highlights:

  • American Eagle’s Fall 2025 campaign starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney draws criticism.
  • The slogan “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” called out for racial and genetic implications.
  • Social media users and commentators accuse the brand of tone-deaf marketing.
  • American Eagle’s stock price jumped 16% despite controversy.

American Eagle’s new campaign for its Fall 2025 denim collection, fronted by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, is facing online backlash over its central tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” While intended as a denim pun, many critics say the slogan plays too closely with “great genes,” a phrase historically tied to racial purity and eugenics rhetoric.

 Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle look for the Fall 2025 collection rolloutInstagram/americaneagle


Why is Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad controversial?

The controversy erupted soon after American Eagle unveiled billboards in Times Square and Las Vegas, presenting Sydney Sweeney modelling denim looks beside the now-debated slogan. In one ad, Sweeney is seen painting over the word “genes” and rewriting it as “jeans” as a cheeky nod to the pun, but one that critics argue failed to consider deeper social implications.

Online reactions were swift. Social media users noted that the phrase “great genes” has historically been used to uphold narrow beauty standards like white, thin, and able-bodied, and that choosing Sweeney, a blonde, blue-eyed actress, as the face of this message sends the wrong signal.

“This is what happens when there are no people of colour in the room,” one user commented on American Eagle’s Instagram post. Another called it “a clever pun built on decades of exclusionary ideals.”


Does the phrase ‘great genes’ have a problematic history?

Yes, and that’s why the campaign is drawing so much criticism. The phrase “great genes” has long been linked to eugenicist language, which in the early 20th century promoted the reproduction of certain groups, mainly white and able-bodied, while discouraging or even forcibly preventing others from reproducing.

Several publications, including Salon and B&T Australia, pointed out that the ad’s wordplay inadvertently evokes these associations. Critics also highlighted that even if unintentional, such messaging reinforces outdated and exclusionary ideals.

A viral post summarised the sentiment: “It’s not about how she looks in jeans. It’s about what this campaign is subtly saying about who gets to be seen as genetically superior.”


What has American Eagle or Sydney Sweeney said?

As of now, neither American Eagle nor Sydney Sweeney has issued a statement addressing the backlash.

In official materials, the brand positioned the campaign as a celebration of self-expression and denim culture. The “Sydney Jean,” a custom style co-created by Sweeney, is part of the rollout and features a butterfly motif representing domestic violence awareness. American Eagle announced that 100% of the net proceeds from the jean will go to Crisis Text Line, a non-profit providing free mental health support via text.

Despite the backlash, the campaign is still live across multiple platforms and locations. It includes interactive AR filters, virtual try-on tools, and 3D billboards showcasing Sweeney.

How has the public and market responded?

The campaign sparked a wave of online debate, but the financial response has been surprisingly positive for American Eagle. According to market watchers, the brand’s stock surged by up to 16% following the campaign’s launch. Analysts attributed this to “meme stock” behaviour, where retail investors jump on trending brands based on viral attention, much like the GameStop phenomenon of 2021.

However, experts warn that such surges are often short-lived and may not reflect long-term brand strength or consumer trust.

 Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney’s limited-edition Sydney Jean is part of a charity collaborationInstagram/americaneagle


Final takeaway: clever marketing or cultural misstep?

Sydney Sweeney’s campaign is a reminder of how language, even when playful, can carry unintended meanings. What may seem like harmless wordplay to some can alienate others, especially in a media landscape where consumers expect more accountability and awareness from brands.


While the controversy may boost short-term visibility and stock value, American Eagle now faces a larger question: Can a brand reclaim pop culture relevance without alienating the diverse audience it hopes to attract?

advertising controversyamerican eagleracial puritysydney sweeney

