Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How a denim pun turned Sydney Sweeney into Trump’s Republican muse

The “great jeans” campaign, accusations of eugenics, and Trump’s weird obsession explained.

Denim pun turned Sydney Sweeney into Trump’s Republican muse

How Sydney Sweeney’s silent ad campaign became a Republican rally cry

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad sparked backlash over a “genes/jeans” pun
  • Critics accused it of echoing eugenics and white supremacist rhetoric
  • Public records revealed Sweeney is a registered Republican
  • Donald Trump praised her and attacked Taylor Swift in the same post
  • American Eagle stock soared as the ad became a right-wing rallying point

Let’s be honest: no one expected a jeans ad to spiral into this. Not Sydney Sweeney, not American Eagle, and definitely not the internet and yet, here we are.

It started with a dumb pun. It exploded into a cultural war. Now it’s a headline-grabbing mess involving eugenics, Republicans, and Donald Trump shouting into Truth Social. Somehow, a 27-year-old actress became the poster girl for a movement she hasn’t even acknowledged.

Here’s how it all unravelled.

Sydney Sweeney The controversial American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney in head-to-toe denim Instagram/americaneagle


1. The ad: A pun so bad, it started a fire

On 23 July, American Eagle dropped a denim ad with Sydney Sweeney, best known for Euphoria and The White Lotus. In the clip, she says:

“Genes are passed down from parents... My jeans are blue.”

It was supposed to be cheeky. It ended up setting X and TikTok on fire. Critics accused the ad of echoing white supremacist rhetoric, especially with a blue-eyed, blonde actress talking about “genes.” The line between “playful” and “problematic” blurred, fast. The internet saw something way darker and it was just getting started.


2. Backlash: "Nazi jeans? Seriously?!"

People didn’t hold back. Users called the ad tone-deaf, dog-whistling, and straight-up “eugenics-coded.” Words like “Aryan” and “racial superiority” were trending. Even though it was likely just a bad pun from an overconfident marketing team, the optics were bad. Really bad.

It reeked of eugenics (that vile, discredited pseudo-science about "superior" genetics). "Literal Nazi propaganda," some screamed. "Tone-deaf!" "Promoting racial superiority!"

Others scratched their heads: "It's just jeans, people! Lighten up!" Too late. The fuse was lit. The internet doesn’t do nuance.


3. The plot twist: Then, her political registration leaked

Soon after the outrage, someone dug up public records showing Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida, just a month after Donald Trump’s criminal conviction.

This revived an earlier controversy. Remember 2022? Photos surfaced from her mum's party with guests wearing "Make Sixty Great Again" hats (a MAGA parody). Sweeney pleaded then: "Stop making assumptions... an innocent celebration."

With her Republican registration now public, assumptions came flooding back, and this time, they stuck.

Now? Crickets. Total, deafening silence from Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad sparked backlash over a “genes/jeans” punInstagram/americaneagle


4. Enter Trump: "She's HOT! (And Republican!)"

On 3 August, a reporter told Trump about Sweeney’s political affiliation while he was boarding Air Force One. He lit up:

“She’s a Republican? Oh, now I love her ad!”

Two days later, he took to Truth Social with a post praising her, saying "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there... Go get 'em Sydney!" and claimed American Eagle jeans were “flying off the shelves.”

He misspelled her name as “Sidney.” He didn’t correct it. He didn’t need to. He’d made his point.

5. Trump's double tap: Slamming Swift & "woke losers"

In the same post, Trump lashed out at Taylor Swift, again:

“I HATE her... She was booed out of the Super Bowl and is NO LONGER HOT.”

(Spoiler: She wasn’t booed, and she’s still doing just fine.)

He then blamed Jaguar and Bud Light for going “woke” and declared that being Republican is now “what you want to be.” Sweeney wasn't just selling jeans anymore; Trump drafted her as the star recruit in his anti-woke army.

Donald Trump praised her and attacked Taylor Swift in the same postX Screengrab/Pop Base


6. JD Vance and right-wing media pile on

US Vice President JD Vance joined the conversation, calling Sweeney an “All-American girl” and mocking liberals for “calling everyone who finds her attractive a Nazi.”

Conservative media roared. This wasn't about an ad anymore; it was a glorious battle against "cancel culture" lunacy. Sweeney, silent as a stone, was now their accidental poster child. The narrative was simple: look at how crazy the left is, cancelling a girl for selling jeans.

7. American Eagle held its ground and made a profit

Instead of apologising, American Eagle stood by the ad:

"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story... Great jeans look good on everyone."

AE's stock price skyrocketed over 20%. They doubled down on inclusivity, and ironically, the controversy gave them a boost. The value? 10 or 20 times the ad spend! Marketing experts said the viral attention (good or bad) paid off tenfold.

Chaos, it seems, is profitable.


8. Sweeney? Still completely silent

No statement. No apology. No clapback. Just silence.

Which is smart, maybe. Or maybe it’s avoidance. Either way, people are filling in the blanks for her. Some see her as a symbol of resistance. Others see her as complicit. The truth? Only she knows. But in today’s world, silence often becomes its own kind of answer.

As one blunt PR expert warned: "She’s a bombshell, but she’s not box office yet... It’ll be carnage."

9. Career-wise, this could go either way

Sweeney’s team probably hoped this would blow over. But Trump’s full-throated endorsement has ensured it won’t.

PR experts say this level of politicisation can hurt, especially for someone still building their star power. As a strategist put it: “She’s not Margot Robbie yet. This could backfire.”

She’s now a trending name, yes, but not for her work. That’s a dangerous spot to be in for an actor with ambition.

Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney’s ad started as a joke — now it’s a political firestormGetty Images


10. The real story isn’t about jeans

This isn’t about denim anymore. Or even Sydney Sweeney, really.

It’s about how a single sentence in a fashion ad cracked open every fault line in American pop culture, race, beauty standards, cancel culture, and politics. And how public figures get swept into battles they didn’t sign up for.

One poorly written pun turned into a culture war grenade. And Sweeney? She’s now stuck in the blast radius, like it or not.

So... what was this really about?

Let's be brutally honest. That ad was clumsy. The "genes" bit with Sweeney's look? Yeah, it was tone-deaf at best, grossly insensitive at worst. It deserved criticism. But what happened next? That wasn't about the ad. It was about the hunger for a fight.

Sydney Sweeney probably just wanted to sell jeans. What she ended up selling, unintentionally, was a case study in how fame works now. You don’t need to say anything controversial. The internet will do it for you. Then Trump might repost it. Next, you're a symbol. Then you're a controversy.

And just like that, “great jeans” became a political statement, one pair of blue jeans at a time.

donald trumpamerican eagleus politicstaylor swiftsydney sweeney

Related News

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra
Business

India's RBI holds rates as Trump imposes additional tariff

More For You

Vidya Balan Shahid Kapoor

Vidya Balan reveals filmmakers asked her to lose weight to appear younger than Shahid Kapoor in ‘Kismat Konnection’

Getty Images

Vidya Balan says she was told to lose weight to look 'younger than Shahid Kapoor' in 'Kismat Konnection'

Highlights:

  • Vidya Balan revealed she was asked to shed weight before Kismat Konnection to appear younger than Shahid Kapoor.
  • The actress opened up about the pressures of looking “young enough” to be cast opposite younger male actors.
  • She spoke about battling weight gain and harsh fitness routines that affected her health.
  • Vidya now follows an anti-inflammatory diet and has rejected unrealistic beauty standards.

Vidya Balan has once again highlighted the double standards of age and appearance in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the 46-year-old actor shared that she was once asked to lose weight just to appear younger than Shahid Kapoor for their 2008 film Kismat Konnection. She recalled being pressured to meet industry expectations tied to male co-stars' ages, an issue she believes still persists despite recent progress.

Vidya Balan Shahid Kapoor Vidya Balan opens up about body image pressure in BollywoodGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Raj B Shetty

Raj B Shetty reacts to the ‘Shetty mafia’ label used for him, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty

Instagram/rajbshetty

Raj B Shetty says ‘Shetty mafia’ critics should form their own gang and stop chasing credit

Highlights:

  • Sui From So actor-producer Raj B Shetty reacts to the ‘Shetty mafia’ label used for him, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty.
  • Says collaboration is their strength, and those who don’t get it should “form their own gang”.
  • Denies any rivalry between the trio and praises the honesty in their bond.
  • Sui From So has earned over £3.9 million (₹42 crore) and continues its strong theatrical run.

Actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty, currently basking in the success of Sui From So, has addressed the ongoing chatter about the so-called “Shetty mafia”, a term often thrown at him and fellow Kannada cinema stars Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty. In a recent interview, Raj dismissed the label with humour and clarity, underlining the power of creative collaboration over individual glory.

Raj B Shetty Raj B Shetty shuts down 'Shetty mafia' jibes and says critics should build their own cinema gangInstagram/rajbshetty

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Combs Trump pardon request
Sean Combs\u2019 legal team has contacted Trump for a potential pardon
Getty Images

Sean Combs requests Trump pardon after conviction as past feud clouds chances

Highlights:

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.
  • His legal team has contacted Donald Trump’s office to request a presidential pardon.
  • Trump said Combs had been “very hostile” toward him, suggesting a pardon is unlikely.
  • Combs’ sentencing is set for October 3; he remains in custody after being denied bail.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pursuing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after being convicted of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. The 55-year-old music mogul is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing in October, where he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

The conviction has triggered a wave of legal and political developments, with Combs’ legal team confirming they’ve already approached Trump’s office in hopes of clemency. But with Trump publicly expressing doubts about granting the pardon, Combs' chances appear uncertain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Basil Joseph directorial comeback

Basil Joseph says delay in new film is frustrating: ‘I’ll forget to call myself a filmmaker’

Instagram/ibasiljoseph

Basil Joseph says he may ‘forget to call himself a filmmaker’ if his directorial comeback delays further

Highlights:

  • Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph opens up about his four-year break from filmmaking
  • Reveals in The Hollywood Reporter interview that two projects were shelved after long development
  • Says he stopped acting in October 2024 to focus on ambitious directorial comeback
  • “It’s frustrating. If it takes longer, I’ll forget to introduce myself as a filmmaker,” he says

Basil Joseph, who directed Minnal Murali, one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest genre hits in recent years, has revealed he is growing increasingly frustrated over the delay in returning to the director’s chair. In an emotional new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph said that the four-year gap since his last film has been filled with near-misses and creative roadblocks.

“If it takes any longer, I’ll forget to introduce myself as a filmmaker,” he admitted, reflecting on how his identity as a director has felt distant amid his busy acting career. Though he has delivered multiple successful acting performances since 2021, including the acclaimed Ponman, Basil says he’s now pressing pause on acting to make room for what he calls “an ambitious film” that demands his full creative attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelley Mack

Kelley Mack’s family reveals she made a film while facing terminal illness

Getty Images/ Instagram/itskelleymack

Kelley Mack completed her last film while fighting cancer in secret

Highlights:

  • Kelley Mack, 33, passed away in Cincinnati on 2 August after battling central nervous system glioma.
  • She was best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead season 9 and Penelope in Chicago Med.
  • Mack was also a voice artist, screenwriter, and executive producer with a passion for independent cinema.
  • Her final film, Universal, will release posthumously.

Kelley Mack, best known for playing Addy on The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 33 after a fight with a rare form of brain cancer. Her death, confirmed by her family via social media and obituary, has sparked a wave of tributes from fans and collaborators who admired her dedication to storytelling both on and off the screen.

Kelley Mack Kelley Mack’s last film was made during her cancer fightInstagram/itskelleymack

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us