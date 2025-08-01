Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign dragged into Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy

Highlights:

Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad is being compared to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign that sparked outrage online.

Sweeney’s ad was accused of using language that subtly promoted eugenics, with the pun “great jeans/genes.”

Some users claimed the criticism was hypocritical, citing Beyoncé’s similar visual styling in her Levi’s campaign.

American Eagle has not issued any apology, despite viral posts suggesting otherwise.

A recent wave of backlash against Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle campaign has now pulled Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad into the spotlight. The online debate, which began over the alleged use of racially charged language in Sweeney’s denim campaign, has grown into a larger discussion about double standards and historical context in fashion advertising.

Beyoncé Levi’s ad compared to Sydney Sweeney’s ‘great jeans’ campaign X/Nicole Saphier, MD/americaneagle





Why is Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad controversial?

The criticism of the American Eagle campaign revolves around a wordplay in the ad's script. Sweeney, dressed in denim, says, “Genes are passed down from parents... My jeans are blue.” The tagline reads: Sydney Sweeney has great jeans. While the brand clearly intended a light-hearted pun, many viewers found the messaging deeply problematic.

Commentators online accused the campaign of alluding to eugenics, the debunked and dangerous ideology that promotes selective breeding to enhance human traits. The combination of Sweeney’s blue eyes, blonde hair, and the word “genes” sparked concerns about the glorification of whiteness.

One user on X wrote, “The ad infers that blue eyes and blonde hair are superior. It’s not about denim, it’s about what that phrase echoes historically.”

How did Beyoncé get dragged into the Sydney Sweeney debate?

In the days following the controversy, social media users began comparing Sweeney’s ad to Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign from late 2024. Beyoncé’s campaign also featured denim-on-denim styling, blonde hair, and close-up shots, prompting some to question the public’s reaction.

One viral post read: “So Beyoncé can pose in Levi jeans and it’s art… But when a white woman does it, it’s a national crisis?” Others were quick to dismiss this comparison, pointing out that Beyoncé never referenced “genes” or made genetic implications. Her ad campaign, launched alongside her Cowboy Carter album, was focused on music, fashion, and the history of Black artists in country music.

A user responded to the criticism: “Beyoncé didn’t say anything about genes. This is not about posing in jeans, it’s about the message behind the words.”

Did American Eagle respond to the backlash?

Despite the uproar, American Eagle has not officially addressed the criticism. A viral post claiming the brand had apologised was confirmed to be fake. The alleged statement circulated with a photoshopped logo and a sarcastic tone that only added to the confusion.

X user @tan_bruss posted the image on 30 July, but no such apology or clarification appears on American Eagle’s official channels or press releases.

This silence has only intensified debate, with some users accusing the brand of ignoring the concerns and others defending the ad as being taken out of context.





Is this just online outrage or something deeper?

The larger discussion sparked by the campaign is not just about one ad or two celebrities. For many, it’s a reminder of how language and imagery in fashion can carry weight, especially when it touches on race, beauty standards, and historical oppression.

Social media commentator @dukepege wrote, “Statements like ‘great genes’ aren’t neutral. They bring back memories of when certain races were deemed superior. The fact that some people don’t get that is exactly the problem.”

Even Beyoncé’s inclusion in the discourse, despite not referencing genes at all, shows how sensitive and polarised conversations around race and beauty remain in the public sphere.