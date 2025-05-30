Skip to content
Sydney Sweeney teams up with Dr Squatch to launch soap made with her actual bathwater

Pooja Pillai
Pooja Pillai May 30, 2025
Sydney Sweeney has taken a strange internet joke and turned it into a real product. The Euphoria actor, often at the centre of public scrutiny for how her body is perceived, has teamed up with men’s grooming brand Dr Squatch to release a soap made using her actual bathwater.

It’s called Bathwater Bliss, and only 5,000 bars are being produced. The soap, a gritty bar made with sand, pine bark extract, and Sweeney’s bathwater, goes on sale 6 June for £6.30 (₹660 approx.) exclusively on the Dr Squatch website.


The idea was born from the wave of fans half-jokingly asking for her bathwater after her viral bathtub commercial with the same brand last year. Instead of brushing it off, Sweeney leaned into the absurdity. “When fans start asking for your bathwater, you either ignore it or turn it into soap,” she said in a statement.

The packaging is tongue-in-cheek, but the product is real. Dr Squatch is also running a giveaway where 100 bars will be given out to winners who follow the brand on Instagram and engage with the launch post before 5 June.


In an interview, Sweeney described how it all came together. “They had a tub for me at the shoot, and we just used that water,” she explained, adding that she wanted the soap’s scent to reflect her outdoorsy roots, all pine, fir, and moss with a dash of city life.

While the campaign plays into the bizarre side of celebrity culture, it also comes at a time when Sweeney has spoken openly about feeling reduced to her appearance. In past interviews, she’s said the public often treats her like a product, not a person. This soap stunt, in fact, walks a fine line, part parody, part commentary, and part business move.


Online, reactions have ranged from amused disbelief to genuine excitement. One fan called it “a collector’s item,” while another asked, “Are we okay as a society?”

Whether it’s a clever marketing play or a bizarre reflection of fandom gone too far, Bathwater Bliss is real, and if you're curious, it drops on 6 June.

