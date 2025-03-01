Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Bollywood’s high-profile feud settles in court as both parties withdraw complaints, bringing closure to the controversy.

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

After nearly five years of legal battles, Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In a settlement reached before a special court in Mumbai, Ranaut issued an unconditional apology for her past remarks, bringing an end to a case that had been dragging on since 2020.

The conflict began in July 2020, when Kangana, in a media interview following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioned Javed Akhtar’s name while discussing the alleged power struggles within Bollywood. Akhtar took offence and filed a defamation case, stating that her statements had damaged his reputation. A year later, Kangana countered with a complaint of her own, accusing Akhtar of intimidation and undue pressure regarding a separate controversy involving actor Hrithik Roshan.

On Friday, both parties appeared before the Bandra magistrate court, where they formally withdrew their complaints. The case was resolved through mediation, that allowed them to reach a mutual understanding without further litigation. The court, which handles cases involving public figures, accepted their statements and officially closed the matter.

In her apology, Ranaut acknowledged that her remarks from the 2020 interview stemmed from a misunderstanding. She withdrew her previous allegations, assuring that she would not repeat them in the future. “I deeply regret any inconvenience caused to Mr. Javed Akhtar. I respect him as a senior member of the film industry and withdraw my statements unconditionally,” she stated in court.

Javed Akhtar speaks at an event at Doon International School, AmritsarGetty Images

Akhtar’s lawyer, Jay Kumar Bhardwaj, confirmed that the 80-year-old lyricist accepted Ranaut’s apology and agreed to drop his defamation complaint. The court recorded the settlement and acquitted both parties based on the mediator’s report.

This case had drawn significant public and media attention, given the stature of both individuals involved. With the dispute now officially settled, Ranaut and Akhtar can move forward without the shadow of legal proceedings looming over them.

actor sushant singhbollywood actordefamation casedrop defamation complaintjaved akhtarjay kumar bhardwajlegal battlesnewly elected mppower struggleskangana ranaut

Related News

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses
Entertainment

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari wins UK extradition appeal
Business

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari wins UK extradition appeal

Top 10 best strapless bras of 2025: Zero slips, all support, pure confidence!
Business

Top 10 best strapless bras of 2025: Zero slips, all support, pure confidence!

Avalanche in India claims four lives, five still missing
News

Avalanche in India claims four lives, five still missing

More For You

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

Rakesh Chaurasia

Asian Arts Agency

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

ARTS organisation Milap celebrates 40 years with a stunning Spring/Summer 2025 season, featuring a headline performance by world-renowned musician Rakesh Chaurasia.

The nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia brings his soulful ragas, intricate rhythms, and spontaneous improvisations to the UK stage with a performance at the University of Liverpool on March 16 as part of a UK tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
Zendaya Joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First Look at the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katy Perry

ty Perry set to make history as she joins an all-female Blue Origin space mission

Getty Images

Katy Perry to fly to space with Blue Origin’s first all-female crew

Katy Perry is gearing up for an out-of-this-world adventure as she joins an all-female crew on a Blue Origin space mission. The pop star will be part of the NS-31 flight aboard the New Shepard rocket, alongside journalist Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

This marks the first all-women spaceflight since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo mission in 1963. While an exact launch date has not been set, Blue Origin has confirmed the mission will take place this spring, ahead of Perry’s Lifetime Tour, which kicks off in late April.

The journey will last around 11 minutes, taking the passengers past the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, where they will experience microgravity before returning to Earth. The flight is fully autonomous, meaning there will be no pilots on board.

Perry expressed her excitement about the mission, stating, “If you had told me as a child that I’d be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination.” Fans have reacted with enthusiasm, with some joking that her journey should be broadcast in classrooms worldwide.



Lauren Sanchez, who played a key role in assembling the team, described the mission as an opportunity to shift perspectives and inspire future generations. She first announced plans for an all-women crew in 2023, emphasising the importance of paving the way for women in space travel.

Blue Origin has previously sent several high-profile figures to space, including William Shatner and Michael Strahan. This mission marks another milestone in the company’s growing legacy. Meanwhile, rivals in commercial spaceflight, such as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX, continue to develop their own ambitious projects.

As Perry prepares to soar beyond Earth, this mission highlights not just technological advancements but also the growing inclusivity in space travel, making it one for the history books.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 viral Oscar scandals

The Oscars: A night of glamour, awards… and unforgettable controversy

Getty Images

10 viral Oscar scandals that broke the internet: Shocking moments you just can't forget!

The Oscars, Hollywood’s glitziest night, has seen its fair share of drama, but some moments were so wild they overshadowed the awards themselves. From shocking snubs to on-stage chaos, these controversies went viral, making headlines for all the wrong (or right?) reasons. Let’s take a trip down the Academy’s Hall of infamy with the top 10 most unforgettable Oscar moments, ranked chronologically!

1. Hattie McDaniel’s Segregated Seating (1940)

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's

From reel to real to parenthood! Kiara & Sidharth embark on their most beautiful chapter yet

Getty Images

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's pregnancy news breaks the internet!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are stepping into a brand-new chapter of their lives—parenthood! The Bollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2023, took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans. Their simple yet heartfelt announcement read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

The news comes just a day after Kiara made waves at the Tira Beauty store launch, where she stunned in an elegant black Balenciaga outfit. But beyond the glamour and red carpet moments, it’s the couple’s love story that has captured people’s hearts over the years.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc