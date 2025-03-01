Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

The bansuri maestro, who is carrying forward his family’s rich musical legacy, infuses a contemporary touch into an ancient art form deeply rooted in Indian culture. The classical music icon expands his repertoire of world-class performances with the bamboo flute and promises an unforgettable evening for audiences.

Eastern Eye caught up with the Grammy Award-winner to discuss his extraordinary musical journey, creative inspirations, and the secrets of a great live performance.

How do you reflect on your remarkable journey in music?

First, thank you for calling my journey ‘remarkable.’ For me, it has been one of continuous learning. I consider myself blessed to have Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia not just as my uncle but also as my guru. I continue to learn from him and other legendary artistes.

You have had many memorable milestones, but is there one that is closest to your heart?

I have been fortunate to experience many memorable moments, but winning two Grammys stands out as one of the most special.

While I know I have much more to achieve, receiving such recognition is a dream for any artist.

Did you feel intimidated following in the footsteps of your legendary uncle?

Absolutely. In fact, every time I step onto the stage, I feel nervous. Following in the footsteps of Babuji (Hariji) is an immense responsibility. The contributions he has made to music are monumental – something that would take more than a lifetime to accomplish. But I continue doing my best, hoping to honour the legacy I have inherited.

What do you love most about the flute as an instrument?

Firstly, it is Lord Krishna’s instrument, and it is considered the closest to the human voice. The flute does not require tuning, and I can easily carry it onboard flights – so at least I never have to worry about lost baggage.

The bansuri is also incredibly versatile, seamlessly blending with different genres and enhancing its global appeal.

As a musician, are you happiest when on stage?

Yes, I love being on stage, sharing my music, and connecting with audiences. But I am happiest when doing my riyaz in solitude. That is when I am free to improvise, learn from my mistakes, and play purely for myself.

How much are you looking forward to your live performances in March?

There is nothing like the joy of live performances. The instant response from the audience fuels my enthusiasm and inspires me to push myself even further.

Rakesh with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

What, in your opinion, is the secret to a great performance?

A great performance is one where both the artiste and the audience leave feeling enriched. The true purpose of a performance is to strike an emotional chord with the listener. When that happens, it is sheer bliss for both – the performer and the audience.

You have performed worldwide, but is there one concert that was particularly memorable?

One of the most unforgettable concerts was in Poland, where I performed with Ustad Zakir Hussain. More than 4,000 people sat around us, immersed in the music. It was broadcast live across Europe, and even today, when I watch it on YouTube, I get goosebumps reliving that moment.

How does it feel to evoke such deep emotions in your audiences?

It is an incredible feeling, both for them and for me. When I see that I have truly moved people, I know I have done my job well. But I also remind myself that an artiste is only as good as his last performance, so I constantly push myself to do better.

You have achieved a lot, but do you have any major unfulfilled ambitions?

By the grace of God and the blessings of my guru, I have had a beautiful journey so far. Recognition is an added bonus along the way. Winning two Grammys is a major milestone, but I believe there are many more to come.

What music do you enjoy listening to for pleasure?

I enjoy music across all genres – be it is jazz, Indian film music, or Western classical. Each has something unique to offer. Sometimes, when I am on long drives, I even tune into country music.

What inspires you creatively?

Nature is the greatest muse for any artiste, and I am no exception. I draw inspiration from its vastness and diversity. The bansuri is a versatile instrument. I am aware that I have a medium that can create diverse forms of music. Just like nature, music is infinite, and I hope to continue exploring its endless possibilities.

What can we expect from your shows?

I will present pure classical, raga-based music, and towards the end, I will include a light classical piece.

Rakesh Chaurasia at The Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool on March 16. milap. co.uk. He will also be performing at Britol Beacon (15), Royal Welsh College Of Music & Drama, Cardiff (March 20), Glasshouse Gateshead (21), Curve in Slough (22) and SJE Arts, Oxford (23).