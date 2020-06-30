Kangana Ranaut supports Indian government’s decision to ban Chinese apps

As tension between India and China escalates along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday surprised everyone by announcing its decision of banning a total of 59 Chinese apps in the country, including TikTok and SHAREit.

Supporting the move by the Indian government, the three-time National Film Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says, “Government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system. The data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China, and this year apart from being the originator of Corona and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don’t only want Ladakh, in the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it’s never-ending,” says Kangana.

She goes on to add, “You can see the greed of these people and, of course, even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion. I say that you know being an extremist or being a communist, both ways are extreme. Why do you want to believe there is God or there is no God? Why do you want to be so sure? Why can’t you just be that you don’t know? I don’t agree with their ways and obviously they have shown their real crude face to the world also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they have unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is that their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and, of course, when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place. China is not the leading power because what leads is also what everyone else suffers their virtues and their sins. Today they are leading power and they have this power that is why the world is suffering.”