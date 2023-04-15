Website Logo
  Saturday, April 15, 2023
Katy Perry to perform at King Charles III’s coronation

The Roar songstress has been an ambassador of the British Asian Trust since 2020.

Katy Perry (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

King Charles III’s upcoming coronation concert will have a musical element as many singers will perform live there.

As per Page Six, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli have agreed to perform at the coronation event.

Perry, 38, Richie, 73, and Bocelli, 64, are among the brightest stars on the roster, which also includes British pop group Take That, as well as Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

American Idol judges Perry and Richie have known Charles for years, having served as ambassadors for his charities.

The Roar songstress has been an ambassador of the British Asian Trust since 2020. The nonprofit was co-founded by Charles to tackle poverty in South Asia.

Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties, and a national volunteering campaign, branded “The Big Help Out.”

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory, and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” read the recent release by the palace.

“The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” read Buckingham Palace’s release.

Across the Coronation Weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

