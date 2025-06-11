Bianca Censori’s sister Angelina joins Kanye West in Japan and Spain as she enters his inner circle

Angelina Censori, the younger sister of Bianca Censori, is now firmly in the spotlight after being spotted alongside Kanye West and Bianca on back-to-back trips across Europe and Asia. From Spain to Japan, the 20-year-old has been photographed vacationing, dining and shopping with the controversial rapper and her famous sister.

From sun-soaked Spain to neon lit Tokyo

Last month, Angelina shared photos from a Spanish getaway where she joined Kanye and Bianca at a luxurious waterfront location in Mallorca. Fans quickly took notice, especially after snaps with West’s business associate Sneako sparked dating rumours. She shut the speculation down fast, posting online: “We are not dating.” During the same trip, Bianca caused a stir by strolling through a local market in a sheer outfit that revealed everything. Witnesses described shocked reactions from locals, but no legal action was taken. Spain’s topless laws protect such public displays, at least in certain areas.





The trio’s next stop was Japan, where Angelina posted pictures from an upscale dinner at Tokyo’s WAGYUMAFIA restaurant and a high-end vintage shopping spree. One snap showed graffiti reading “Ye is god”, and another highlighted a store label featuring North West’s name. Meanwhile, Kanye remained true to his incognito style, wearing an oversized black hoodie pulled low over his face.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori file lawsuit against celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging reckless drug administration and exploitation Youtube Screengrab





Spotlight grows on Angelina as Bianca’s fashion continues

Angelina’s public appearances haven’t been limited to casual outings. She also accompanied Bianca and another sister, Alyssia, to Kanye’s Vultures 2 listening party in Salt Lake City. Seated in the front row, the Censori sisters were photographed wearing sleek, skin-baring outfits, with Angelina opting for a nude-toned two-piece set. Their mother, Alexandra, was also spotted at the event, adding to the whole family affair vibe.

Back in Spain, Bianca once again turned heads in a jaw-dropping leather thong bodysuit during a photoshoot where Kanye appeared relaxed and affectionate, placing a hand on her behind. Angelina was also part of the shoot, wearing similarly revealing clothes that further fuelled comparisons between the sisters.

Bianca Censori turns heads in a sheer fishnet top and tights during latest outing Instagram/biancacensori





Adding to the buzz, Kanye has reportedly changed his name again. After legally becoming “Ye” in 2021, recent filings list him as “Ye Ye” in connection to his ventures like Yeezy Apparel and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. As his personal life and career continue making headlines, it seems Angelina is quickly becoming a familiar face in Ye’s world.