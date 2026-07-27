Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica has little to do in 'Dune: Part Three' and here's why

Highlights

Rebecca Ferguson says Lady Jessica appears in just one scene in Dune Part Three.

The character's reduced role closely follows the events of Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah.

Denis Villeneuve says the final film shifts its focus to Paul Atreides' rule and its consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed that fans should not expect to see much of Lady Jessica in Dune Part Three, revealing that her role is limited to a single scene already shown in the film's trailer.

While the revelation may surprise audiences after Jessica's prominent role in the first two films, it reflects the direction of Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the novel that serves as the basis for the trilogy's final chapter. Rather than centring on Jessica, the story turns its attention to Paul Atreides as he grapples with the consequences of becoming emperor.

Rebecca Ferguson confirms Lady Jessica's brief return

Speaking to Extra TV, Ferguson addressed her appearance in the upcoming film, saying: "I've got one scene and you've seen it. It's literally in the trailer."

The actor has previously spoken about having a much smaller role in the third instalment, acknowledging that returning for such a brief appearance felt unusual after being a central figure in the earlier films.

The trailer shows Lady Jessica offering Paul a stark reminder of the path he has taken. When he asks what his father would have done in the same situation, she replies: "Your father never started a war."

Dune Messiah shifts the spotlight away from Jessica

Jessica's limited screen time closely mirrors Herbert's Dune Messiah, in which she is largely absent from the main story.

Set 17 years after the events of Dune Part Two, the film follows Paul Atreides as emperor after a galaxy-wide holy war carried out in his name has left billions dead. With the political and personal consequences of his rule at the centre of the narrative, the focus naturally shifts away from supporting characters who previously played key roles.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem and Anya Taylor-Joy, while Robert Pattinson joins the franchise as the shapeshifting Scytale.

Denis Villeneuve promises a different finale

Director Denis Villeneuve has described Dune Part Three as a departure from its predecessors.

He has said that while the first film explored Paul's discovery of Arrakis and the second unfolded as a war epic, the concluding chapter is structured more as a tense thriller. Despite the tonal shift, Villeneuve has said the emotional heart of the story remains Paul's relationship with Chani.

Dune Part Three is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, where it will open alongside Avengers Doomsday in one of the year's biggest box office clashes.