PlayStation Plus to lose The Witcher 3 and Jedi: Survivor in August update

Highlights:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will leave PS Plus in August



Cyberpunk 2077 leads the new additions from 15 July



Other new titles include Abiotic Factor, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Risk of Rain 2

Several more games are also set to leave, including Wild Hearts, UFC 5, and Bugsnax

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose access to two major titles next month, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor confirmed to leave the service in August 2025.

The update follows today’s (15 July) new additions to the platform’s games library, which include Cyberpunk 2077—the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red that launched as the follow-up to The Witcher 3. Although Cyberpunk had a problematic release in 2020, the game has seen substantial updates and is now considered a far more stable and expansive experience.

Two major titles set to leave

Subscribers have just a few weeks left to access The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, widely considered one of the best role-playing games of all time. First released in 2015, the title continues to receive updates and remains popular nearly a decade on. Its departure from PS Plus comes just ahead of planned mod support for the PlayStation version.

Also exiting in August is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the 2023 sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. The action-adventure game continues the story of Cal Kestis and is praised for its metroidvania-inspired structure, strong narrative and polished combat. With a more compact campaign than The Witcher 3, players may still have time to complete it before it is removed from the platform.

Other games leaving PS Plus next month include:

Wild Hearts





UFC 5





TopSpin 2K25





Ride 5





Bugsnax





Vacation Simulator





Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker





Sword Art Online: Last Recollection





Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris





Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet





Sword Art Online: Hollow Realisation





Sword Art Online: Lost Song





New titles now available

Replacing the outgoing games are several notable additions, led by Cyberpunk 2077, which now benefits from multiple patches and content updates, including the Phantom Liberty expansion. The game’s early issues on PlayStation consoles even led to a temporary removal from the PlayStation Store, but it has since made a strong recovery.

Also new to PS Plus this month is Abiotic Factor, a survival-crafting game from Deep Field Games. Although the PS5 release is new, the game originally launched on PC in 2023 and holds an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, with over 32,000 reviews.

Another highlight is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a supernatural action-RPG from Don’t Nod, released earlier this year. Set in a haunted 17th-century North America, it blends emotional storytelling with combat mechanics.

The July update also includes:

Risk of Rain 2 – a fast-paced roguelike shooter



Amazon’s New World: Aeternum – a reworked version of the 2021 MMO with new features for console



What to expect

While The Witcher 3 and Jedi: Survivor will be missed, Cyberpunk 2077 offers players a vast open-world experience with a strong narrative, now in a far more polished state. Meanwhile, Abiotic Factor and Banishers introduce fresh genre variety for those looking for survival or story-rich titles.

PlayStation Plus subscribers are advised to complete any ongoing playthroughs of the games set to leave in August, particularly the more time-intensive RPGs.

For a full list of current and upcoming PS Plus changes, users can check the PlayStation Store or official announcements from Sony.