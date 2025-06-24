Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mang0 dropped by Cloud9 after harassment incident at streamed event

Cloud9 issued an official statement

Mang0 Cloud9 harassment incident

Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9

RedBull
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Key points

  • Mang0 released by Cloud9 on 23 June after intoxicated behaviour at streamed event
  • Incident occurred during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup
  • Cloud9 cited “zero-tolerance” for harassment
  • Mang0 apologised publicly and acknowledged his struggle with alcohol
  • Community reacts with a mix of sympathy and concern

Cloud9 parts ways with Mang0 after over a decade

Professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9 following inappropriate conduct during a live-streamed event. The announcement came on 23 June, marking the end of Mang0’s 10-year tenure with the team.

The decision was made after Mang0 was seen engaging in drunken and inappropriate behaviour toward women during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup, a social gaming event that was broadcast live online.

Incident leads to swift action

Mang0, while visibly intoxicated, reportedly harassed several female attendees during the event. His behaviour included humping gestures near their faces and pushing a cardboard cut-out of himself into a nearby woman. The actions drew criticism from viewers and attendees, prompting swift responses from both event organiser Ludwig and Cloud9.

Cloud9 issued an official statement: “Regardless of tenure or accomplishments, the behaviour demonstrated is entirely unacceptable and directly conflicts with our organisation’s core values. We maintain a zero-tolerance stance regarding harassment or any other form of inappropriate conduct.”

Mang0 responds with public apology

Following the announcement, Mang0 took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express remorse. “No one to blame but myself,” he wrote. “But man, never thought I could hit this low. Probably won’t hear from me for a while. I’m sorry, everyone. Wish I was better.”

In a reply to Cloud9’s statement, he thanked the organisation, saying it had been “amazing” and would always “have a place in my heart.”

Mang0 also stated he had spoken with friends about his drinking and intended to quit alcohol immediately. “Feel like I let so many people down,” he added. “Everyone has coddled me for so long and kinda looked the other way when it came to my drinking. I genuinely feel so awful about it.”

History of alcohol use in the community

Mang0 has long been known for his alcohol use, even during Smash events. While some of his previous behaviour—such as having security called on him at Genesis X2—was dismissed as humorous by fans, the latest incident has been seen in a more serious light.

This time, many within the fighting game community (FGC) agreed that the line had been crossed. Ludwig, the host of the Beerio Kart event, has also confirmed that Mang0 is banned from all future events he organises.

Mixed reactions from the Smash community

The Mang0 incident has sparked a divided response from the Smash Bros. community. While some fans expressed sympathy and suggested rehabilitation rather than dismissal, others supported Cloud9’s decision and highlighted the need for accountability in a community that has faced repeated allegations of misconduct.

Several users noted that the Smash scene has faced multiple scandals in recent years and argued that leniency in such cases risks normalising inappropriate behaviour.

What’s next for Mang0?

As of now, Mang0 remains out of competition, with no clear path to return. While he continues to express remorse and a desire to change, it is unclear whether tournament organisers beyond Ludwig will also impose bans or whether sponsors may reconsider supporting him in the future.

Mang0 has stated that he intends to reflect and “redeem” himself over time, but his future in competitive gaming remains uncertain.

gamingtournament

Related News

Air India Reuters
Asia

India’s aviation watchdog begins annual audit of Air India

More For You

Riot Games Ends Hytale, Closes Hypixel Studios After 7-Year Run

Riot Games ends Hytale development and winds down Hypixel Studios after years of delays

YouTube/ Hytale

Riot Games cancels Hytale and shuts down Hypixel Studios after 7 years of development

Summary

  • Riot Games has cancelled sandbox RPG Hytale after over seven years in development
  • Hypixel Studios, the developer behind Hytale, will be closed over the coming months
  • The studio had been acquired by Riot in 2020, but repeated delays pushed back the game’s release
  • Development challenges and rising technical ambitions cited as reasons for cancellation
  • Around 70 employees are affected by the closure
  • The Hypixel Minecraft server will continue to operate independently

Hytale cancelled after years of setbacks

After more than seven years in development, the much-anticipated sandbox RPG Hytale has officially been cancelled. Riot Games, the parent company of developer Hypixel Studios, has also announced it will begin shutting down the studio over the next few months.

The decision was shared by Hypixel co-founder Aaron "Noxy" Donaghey, who described the move as “incredibly tough news” for the team. “This is not the outcome any of us—at Hypixel or at Riot—wanted,” he wrote. “But after years of pushing forward, adapting, and exploring every possible path, it became clear we couldn’t bring Hytale to life in a way that truly delivered on its promise.”

Keep ReadingShow less
death stranding

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative

YouTube/ KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Death Stranding 2 review roundup: Kojima’s slow, surreal sequel divides opinion

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on 26 June 2025 for PlayStation 5
  • Critics highlight its stylised storytelling, visual design, and A-list cast
  • Gameplay centres on post-apocalyptic cargo delivery and exploration
  • Reviews call it hypnotic, emotional, and sometimes frustratingly slow
  • Players are divided over its pacing, symbolism, and niche appeal

A cinematic sequel that’s both familiar and strange

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches worldwide on 26 June, and early impressions suggest it’s just as unconventional as the original. Described by critics as a “hypnotising, slow-paced art-house game,” the sequel continues the unique blend of traversal gameplay, cinematic storytelling and surreal world-building introduced in Death Stranding (2019).

Set in an alternate future where the boundary between life and death has collapsed, the sequel follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he leaves his quiet life in Mexico to reconnect isolated communities across Mexico and Australia. The goal: restore access to a high-tech communication system called the chiral network in the wake of a fragmented, post-disaster world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spider man 2

The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Key points

  • A two-hour demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium
  • The trial includes the first major boss battle and open-world exploration
  • The game launched in 2023 as a follow-up to Spider-Man and Miles Morales

  • Other demos, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, are also available
  • Access is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

Spider-Man sequel available to try for free

Sony is offering a free timed trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay, including early story missions and free-roaming within New York City.

The game launched in 2023 as the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. While praised for visual improvements and expanded traversal options, the sequel received mixed feedback regarding its story and gameplay similarity to its predecessors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rockstar Boots GTA Player Mid-Stream After Jailbroken PS5 Leak

The footage of the removal quickly circulated on social media

iStock

Rockstar kicks GTA Online player mid-stream for leaking new DLC via jailbroken PS5

Rockstar Games has taken swift action against a GTA Online player who streamed unreleased content from the upcoming Money Fronts update using a jailbroken PlayStation 5. The player was removed from an online session in real-time by a Rockstar administrator, reinforcing the studio’s zero-tolerance stance on leaks and unauthorised access.

Player ejected during livestream

During the livestream, the user was showcasing content from the Money Fronts downloadable content (DLC), which is officially due for release on 17 June 2025. Midway through the broadcast, the stream was interrupted with an on-screen message that read:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to launch on 17 July 2025,

IGN

Pauline joins Donkey Kong Bananza as sidekick, new gameplay revealed

Nintendo has revealed fresh gameplay details for Donkey Kong Bananza, the upcoming 3D platformer set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on 17 July 2025. A key highlight is the inclusion of Super Mario Odyssey's Pauline as Donkey Kong's new sidekick.

Pauline, appearing in a younger form, was previously leaked and then quickly removed from Nintendo platforms. Her confirmed appearance in the game marks a significant crossover within the Nintendo universe, though her exact link to the Kong storyline remains unclear.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc