Highlights

Brooklyn Beckham appears in a DoorDash promotional video referencing the FIFA World Cup 2026

He says “It’s a long story” and ends the clip with a cryptic message

He missed David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony attended by family and celebrity guests

Reported letter delivery to Brooklyn’s home added to speculation over strained relations

Online reaction to the advert was largely critical, with renewed focus on the family situation

In a promotional video for DoorDash, Brooklyn Beckham appears casually on a sofa and directly addresses viewers while referencing watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” he says, before adding, “It’s a long story,” with a laugh.

The clip ends with him tossing two World Cup tickets onto a table as the screen reads: “It’s complicated. More soon.” He also captioned the post simply: “Long story.”

The phrasing immediately drew attention online, with viewers linking the tone of the advert to ongoing public discussion around his family relationships.

Walk of Fame milestone attended by family, but not Brooklyn

The advert followed a major public moment for the Beckham family.

David Beckham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on 12 June 2026, attended by Victoria Beckham and their children Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham, alongside guests including Eva Longoria and Tom Cruise.

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence from the ceremony stood out, particularly as the rest of the family appeared together for the milestone event.

On the same day, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were also seen attending a USA versus Paraguay World Cup match in Los Angeles.

Letter delivery claim adds to growing speculation

Reports later suggested that Harper Beckham was seen arriving at Brooklyn Beckham’s home, shared with his wife Nicola Peltz, where she allegedly delivered a letter before leaving shortly after.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s representatives later questioned the circumstances, reportedly stating that the presence of photographers suggested the moment was “choreographed for the cameras.”

The claim added another layer to ongoing speculation about tension within the family, which has played out publicly across recent events.

Online reaction turns sharply critical

The DoorDash video also sparked a wave of reaction on social media, with much of the commentary focusing less on the advert and more on the wider family narrative.

Several users referenced the ongoing dispute in their responses, while others criticised the campaign’s tone and Brooklyn Beckham’s appearance in it.

The mix of public appearances, missed milestones and cryptic messaging has kept attention firmly on the Beckham family, with each new development feeding further scrutiny.