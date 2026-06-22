GTA 6 scams surge as fraudsters target gamers waiting for PC release

Highlights

Cybersecurity experts have warned of a rise in GTA 6-related scams and malware.

PC and Android users are being specifically targeted ahead of the game's launch.

Fake beta keys, subscription offers and malicious downloads are circulating online.

Rockstar Games is launching GTA 6 on consoles first, with no PC version currently available.

The long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI on PC is creating an opportunity for scammers, according to cybersecurity researchers who have identified a growing number of fraudulent schemes linked to the highly anticipated game.

With pre-orders set to begin and excitement around Rockstar Games' next blockbuster reaching new heights, criminals are exploiting fans eager for early access, beta tests or PC versions that do not exist.

Why PC gamers are being targeted

Cybersecurity company NordVPN has warned that the absence of a PC version at launch is helping fuel the scams.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in November, while a PC release has yet to be announced. That gap has created a ready-made audience for fraudsters promising access to something many players want but cannot currently get.

According to NordVPN, scammers are capitalising on curiosity and fear of missing out by promoting fake GTA 6 beta keys, early-access offers and subscription schemes aimed at PC users.

Fake downloads and malware threats

Researchers have also identified fraudulent verification pages designed to appear legitimate. Some ask users to complete forms or pass fake security checks before claiming rewards or access to the game.

Android users are facing similar risks, with fake GTA 6 beta applications reportedly directing victims to malicious websites. These sites may distribute harmful software, including information-stealing malware, banking trojans, adware and ransomware.

Windows users are also being warned about counterfeit game files distributed through websites designed to imitate popular piracy and game-repack platforms.

No official GTA 6 beta exists

Security experts stress that players should be cautious of any offer claiming to provide GTA 6 beta access, subscriptions, mobile versions or unofficial PC downloads.

At present, Rockstar has not announced a public beta programme for the game, nor has it released a PC or mobile version.

While a PC edition is widely expected to arrive eventually, Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive have yet to confirm a launch date. Previous Rockstar titles have often arrived on PC after their console releases, but the company has not provided a timeline for Grand Theft Auto VI.

With anticipation continuing to build ahead of launch, experts advise gamers to avoid suspicious links, downloads and offers that promise early access to one of the industry's most eagerly awaited releases.