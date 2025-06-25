Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

Incident leads to swift action

Mang0, while visibly intoxicated, reportedly harassed several female attendees during the event. His behaviour included humping gestures near their faces and pushing a cardboard cut-out of himself into a nearby woman. The actions drew criticism from viewers and attendees, prompting swift responses from both event organiser Ludwig and Cloud9.

Cloud9 issued an official statement: “Regardless of tenure or accomplishments, the behaviour demonstrated is entirely unacceptable and directly conflicts with our organisation’s core values. We maintain a zero-tolerance stance regarding harassment or any other form of inappropriate conduct.”

Mang0 responds with public apology

Following the announcement, Mang0 took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express remorse. “No one to blame but myself,” he wrote. “But man, never thought I could hit this low. Probably won’t hear from me for a while. I’m sorry, everyone. Wish I was better.”

In a reply to Cloud9’s statement, he thanked the organisation, saying it had been “amazing” and would always “have a place in my heart.”

Mang0 also stated he had spoken with friends about his drinking and intended to quit alcohol immediately. “Feel like I let so many people down,” he added. “Everyone has coddled me for so long and kinda looked the other way when it came to my drinking. I genuinely feel so awful about it.”

History of alcohol use in the community

Mang0 has long been known for his alcohol use, even during Smash events. While some of his previous behaviour—such as having security called on him at Genesis X2—was dismissed as humorous by fans, the latest incident has been seen in a more serious light.

This time, many within the fighting game community (FGC) agreed that the line had been crossed. Ludwig, the host of the Beerio Kart event, has also confirmed that Mang0 is banned from all future events he organises.

Mixed reactions from the Smash community

The Mang0 incident has sparked a divided response from the Smash Bros. community. While some fans expressed sympathy and suggested rehabilitation rather than dismissal, others supported Cloud9’s decision and highlighted the need for accountability in a community that has faced repeated allegations of misconduct.

Several users noted that the Smash scene has faced multiple scandals in recent years and argued that leniency in such cases risks normalising inappropriate behaviour.

What’s next for Mang0?

As of now, Mang0 remains out of competition, with no clear path to return. While he continues to express remorse and a desire to change, it is unclear whether tournament organisers beyond Ludwig will also impose bans or whether sponsors may reconsider supporting him in the future.

Mang0 has stated that he intends to reflect and “redeem” himself over time, but his future in competitive gaming remains uncertain.