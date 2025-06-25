Skip to content
Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition features a black aesthetic with Xbox’s signature green trim

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements

CNET
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Key points

  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition available now in the UK and US
  • Features Xbox-style black design with green trim
  • Includes Xbox Wireless Controller, Touch Plus controllers, and Elite Strap
  • Priced at $400 (approx. £320) with limited availability
  • Includes 3-month access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now available

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has officially launched in the UK and US. Priced at $400 (around £320), this limited-edition virtual reality headset offers a bundle tailored for Xbox and VR enthusiasts alike. Meta confirmed its release on 24 June, following earlier reports.

Availability is restricted to Meta’s website and Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. Quantities are described as “extremely limited”.

Designed for Xbox fans

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition features a black aesthetic with Xbox’s signature green trim. It includes a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, Meta’s Touch Plus controllers, and an Elite Strap for added comfort during extended gameplay.

The headset supports additional devices, including the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and compatible third-party gamepads such as the Backbone Pro.

Cloud gaming and subscription access

With 128GB of storage, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition also includes three months of access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The latter allows users to stream games via cloud on the Xbox app, including titles outside the Game Pass catalogue.

Xbox cloud gaming support has been available on Quest headsets since late 2023, and this release further deepens Microsoft’s ambition to expand gaming access across platforms.

Exclusive to UK and US markets

For now, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is only available in the UK and US, with no international release confirmed. The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements, including Xbox-branded ASUS ROG Ally handheld PCs due later this year.

