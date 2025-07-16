Skip to content
 
Xbox Game Pass adds 3 major day-one releases in July 2025

Xbox Game Pass adds Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Abiotic Factor, Grounded 2 and more this month

Xbox Game Pass July 2025

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark action RPG inspired by the Souls-like genre

YouTube/ PlayStation
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 16, 2025
Highlights

  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Abiotic Factor, and Grounded 2 lead the July Game Pass additions
  • All three titles launch as day-one Game Pass releases
  • More games arriving throughout July and into early August, including RoboCop: Rogue City and Farming Simulator 25

  • Available on various platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Major titles arriving on Xbox Game Pass this July

Xbox Game Pass continues to expand its offerings with several key releases in July 2025, headlined by three highly anticipated titles arriving as day-one additions: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Abiotic Factor, and Grounded 2. These titles will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across console and PC platforms.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launches 24 July

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark action RPG inspired by the Souls-like genre, launches on Wednesday 24 July as a day-one Game Pass title. Players take on the role of Wuchang, a female pirate warrior battling supernatural forces and personal demons in a world shaped by China's Three Kingdoms era. The game will be available on both console and PC via Game Pass Ultimate.

Abiotic Factor brings sci-fi co-op survival to Game Pass

Joining the platform on Tuesday 22 July, Abiotic Factor is a co-operative survival game set within a mysterious underground research facility. Supporting one to six players, the game challenges users to face numerous threats while uncovering the secrets of their surroundings. It will be available on Game Pass for Cloud, Console, and PC.

Grounded 2 expands the survival formula

Grounded 2 will arrive on Tuesday 29 July as another day-one Game Pass title. The sequel builds upon the original's miniature survival concept with an expanded open world, new base-building mechanics, additional weapons, and improved customisation. Players continue the challenge of surviving in a backyard filled with oversized dangers.

  Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Summer Games Fest Montage Trailer | PS5 Games YouTube/ PlayStation 

Additional games coming to Game Pass

Alongside the headline releases, a variety of other titles will be added to the Game Pass library this month and early next:

  • High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 15 July
  • RoboCop: Rogue City (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 17 July
  • My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 17 July
  • Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 18 July
  • Wheel World (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 23 July
  • Farming Simulator 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 1 August

Available on Game Pass Ultimate

All major titles including Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Abiotic Factor, and Grounded 2 will be accessible to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. More platform-specific details are available via the official Xbox Game Pass app and website.

