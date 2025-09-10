Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in cars through LG partnership

ACP currently available on Kia EV3

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft and LG partner to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Microsoft and LG partner to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to vehicles via LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP)
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream cloud versions of Xbox titles on in-car screens
  • ACP currently available on Kia EV3 and will expand to EV4, EV5, and the new Sportage
  • Platform runs on LG’s webOS, which also provides Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and more
  • Microsoft will extend Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers
  • Upcoming Tokyo Game Show stream expected to reveal Forza Horizon 6



Microsoft is teaming up with LG to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to internet-connected vehicles. A new Xbox app will soon be available on cars using LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP), allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play cloud versions of Xbox titles directly on in-car screens. The app can be used while charging an electric vehicle or entertaining passengers during road trips. LG’s ACP is currently available on Kia’s EV3 and will expand to the EV4, EV5, and new Sportage models.

Xbox gaming hits cars

The new Xbox app allows players to stream games directly to compatible vehicle displays. This expansion builds on Microsoft’s previous efforts to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to smart TVs and mobile devices, giving players greater flexibility in how and where they enjoy their games.

Compatible vehicles and technology

LG’s ACP operates on the webOS platform, the same software that powers LG smart TVs. In addition to Xbox, the platform provides access to popular streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and more. Kia’s EV3 already supports the system, with the EV4, EV5, and new Sportage set to follow.

Expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming reach

The partnership comes as Microsoft prepares to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers, broadening the availability of cloud gaming across devices and regions. Christopher Lee, vice president of Xbox marketing, said:
"Our work with LG is the latest example of Xbox expanding to new places, building on partnerships that already bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to mobile devices, PCs, and TVs. By adding vehicles to the mix, we’re giving players more choice than ever in how they enjoy their games."

- YouTube YouTube/ XBOX

Tokyo Game Show announcement

Microsoft confirmed it will return to the Tokyo Game Show later this month. An Xbox stream is scheduled for 25 September at 03:00 PT / 06:00 ET / 11:00 UK time. Forza Horizon 6 is widely expected to be announced during the showcase. The Xbox teaser features an urban neon street scene, suggesting a possible Japanese setting for the upcoming game.

disney pluslgmicrosoftnetflixstreamxbox cloud gaminggaming

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

LEGO Speed Champions enters Pixar territory with first 2026 set

The build consists of 270 pieces and features the franchise’s red racing hero

LEGO

LEGO Speed Champions enters Pixar territory with first 2026 set

Highlights

  • LEGO confirms first Speed Champions set for 2026: Lightning McQueen.
  • Release coincides with the 20th anniversary of Pixar’s Cars.
  • Unusual for the theme: no minifigure included.

The first 2026 reveal

LEGO has confirmed its first Speed Champions set for 2026, taking the theme in an unexpected direction. Set 77255 Lightning McQueen celebrates the 20th anniversary of Disney and Pixar’s Cars (released 28 July 2006) and marks the first time the theme has focused on a fictional, animated vehicle.

The build consists of 270 pieces and features the franchise’s red racing hero, complete with printed details and stickers, as well as an anniversary logo on the box.

Keep ReadingShow less
lost video games

The Mass Effect series has been in flux since 2017’s underwhelming Andromeda

YouTube/ Mass Effect

7 long-lost games and the chances they’ll ever be released

Highlights:

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong finally released after years of silence.
  • Other long-announced titles remain missing in action.
  • Some may never see the light of day, while others still hold faint hope.

A Post-Silksong World

When Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019, many fans doubted it would ever launch. Years of silence fuelled speculation that it was doomed to become vapourware. Against all odds, the long-awaited sequel finally arrived this year, quickly becoming one of 2025’s biggest releases.

Its success has reignited discussion around other long-delayed projects — games teased years ago but still nowhere to be seen. While some might eventually surface, others appear trapped in development limbo.

Keep ReadingShow less
PlayStation Plus

Players have until 1 September to add August’s lineup

PlayStation

PlayStation Plus September free games include Stardew Valley and Psychonauts 2

Highlights:

  • September’s PlayStation Plus lineup features Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.
  • All three games will be available to members from 2 September.
  • August’s titles — Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 — can be added until 1 September.

Three new games arrive in September

PlayStation Plus members will have access to three new titles next month: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder. The games will be available to download from 2 September.

Psychonauts 2 (PS4)

Players step into the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young psychic acrobat who joins the international organisation of psychic spies known as the Psychonauts. In this platform-adventure, Raz must uncover conspiracies, investigate a mole inside headquarters and face a murderous psychic villain. The game mixes quirky humour, inventive level design and customisable psychic powers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2

Players will fight inside Terminid hive worlds with underground tunnels

YouTube/ HELLDIVERS™ 2

Helldivers 2 pits players against dragon bugs in massive September update

Highlights:

  • Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust launches on 2 September.
  • Players will fight inside Terminid hive worlds with underground tunnels.
  • New missions include destroying Spore Lungs and drilling for E-710.
  • Fresh enemy types introduced, including Burrowers and dragon-like roaches.
  • New “Dust Devils” Warbond arrives 4 September with weapons and gear.

Into the Unjust expansion arrives 2 September

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced Helldivers 2: Into the Unjust, a major update arriving on 2 September. The expansion will allow players to enter the Terminid hive worlds for the first time, diving deep into underground lairs filled with hostile creatures.

According to Arrowhead, the goal is to “take the battle to our enemies’ homes” by exploring massive cave systems and confronting new threats hidden beneath the surface.

Keep ReadingShow less
Women gamer

Behind the glamour of streaming lies a demanding workload

iStock

Female gamers break stereotypes and earn big in £400m streaming sector

Highlights:

  • Female gamers are increasingly challenging stereotypes in the industry.
  • Streamer Alyska, with nearly 600,000 followers, plays horror and action titles live.
  • Women now make up around half of all gamers in the UK.
  • Communities like Black Girl Gamers are creating safe, inclusive spaces.
  • The industry is shifting towards more complex female characters in games.

Breaking gaming stereotypes

Video game streamer Alyce Rocha, known online as Alyska, is helping reshape perceptions of women in gaming. Broadcasting to an audience of more than 585,000 followers across platforms, she has turned streaming into her full-time career.

While women are often associated with puzzle and life-simulation titles such as The Sims or Animal Crossing—sometimes grouped under the label “cosy gaming”—Rocha prefers role-playing, action, fantasy and horror games.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us