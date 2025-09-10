Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in cars through LG partnership

Tomb Raider

It has been nearly five years since the next Tomb Raider game was first confirmed, and Crystal Dynamics has yet to show anything concrete.

While the brand continues through Netflix’s animated series and an upcoming Amazon live-action adaptation, fans have been left without a new mainline game. Even the official Tomb Raider channels have offered only vague teases, often pointing to cameos rather than a new adventure.

Tekken X Street Fighter

Announced more than a decade ago, this fighting game crossover has faced constant uncertainty. In 2021, reports claimed the project was cancelled, only for Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada to clarify it was merely “on pause.”

Given how busy both Capcom and Bandai Namco are maintaining Street Fighter and Tekken, it seems increasingly unlikely that this collaboration will ever materialise. One-off guest character crossovers now provide an easier alternative.

BioShock 4

Six years after 2K announced BioShock 4, development remains troubled. Reportedly, internal progress failed to impress executives, leading to major team changes and overhauls.

Although Take-Two insists the game will eventually release — with former Diablo lead Rod Fergusson brought in to steady development — a launch still feels many years away. By then, the series risks fading from cultural relevance.

Mass Effect 4

The Mass Effect series has been in flux since 2017’s underwhelming Andromeda. BioWare teased the next entry in 2020, but updates since have been scarce.

- YouTube youtu.be

With BioWare hit by repeated layoffs and EA disappointed by the performance of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, expectations for a timely and polished return remain low. While a release seems inevitable, there are concerns it may lean heavily into live service mechanics.

Dragon Quest 12

Dragon Quest 11 was a rare global hit for Square Enix, yet its follow-up remains shrouded in mystery. First announced in 2021 with only a logo and promises of a darker tone, little else has been revealed.

Reports suggest the tonal shift has complicated development, mirroring the mixed reception to Final Fantasy 16. Meanwhile, Kingdom Hearts 4 — revealed later — has shown more visible progress.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

The remake of BioWare’s classic RPG was announced with fanfare in 2021 but has since faced a troubled journey. Initially handed to Aspyr, best known for ports rather than major projects, the game soon ran into difficulties.

Saber Interactive has since taken over, but with multiple projects already on its plate, concerns remain that KOTOR could be abandoned. Sony has reportedly distanced itself from the project, raising further doubts.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Perhaps the most infamous case of development hell, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in limbo since its reveal in 2017. Once positioned as Ubisoft’s big prestige project, updates gradually dwindled, with little sign of meaningful progress.

The game has lost multiple directors — one tragically passing away in 2023 — and rarely appears in Ubisoft’s financial briefings. After so long, many fans have simply lost faith that it will ever release.







The successful launch of Silksong proves that sometimes patience pays off. But for every game that escapes development hell, there are others that may never reach players. Whether fans will still be waiting when they finally arrive is another question entirely.