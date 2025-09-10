Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in cars through LG partnership

Highlights:
- Microsoft and LG partner to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to vehicles via LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream cloud versions of Xbox titles on in-car screens
- ACP currently available on Kia EV3 and will expand to EV4, EV5, and the new Sportage
- Platform runs on LG’s webOS, which also provides Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and more
- Microsoft will extend Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers
- Upcoming Tokyo Game Show stream expected to reveal Forza Horizon 6
Microsoft is teaming up with LG to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to internet-connected vehicles. A new Xbox app will soon be available on cars using LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP), allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play cloud versions of Xbox titles directly on in-car screens. The app can be used while charging an electric vehicle or entertaining passengers during road trips. LG’s ACP is currently available on Kia’s EV3 and will expand to the EV4, EV5, and new Sportage models.
Xbox gaming hits cars
The new Xbox app allows players to stream games directly to compatible vehicle displays. This expansion builds on Microsoft’s previous efforts to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to smart TVs and mobile devices, giving players greater flexibility in how and where they enjoy their games.
Compatible vehicles and technology
LG’s ACP operates on the webOS platform, the same software that powers LG smart TVs. In addition to Xbox, the platform provides access to popular streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and more. Kia’s EV3 already supports the system, with the EV4, EV5, and new Sportage set to follow.
Expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming reach
The partnership comes as Microsoft prepares to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers, broadening the availability of cloud gaming across devices and regions. Christopher Lee, vice president of Xbox marketing, said:
"Our work with LG is the latest example of Xbox expanding to new places, building on partnerships that already bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to mobile devices, PCs, and TVs. By adding vehicles to the mix, we’re giving players more choice than ever in how they enjoy their games."
- YouTube YouTube/ XBOX
Tokyo Game Show announcement
Microsoft confirmed it will return to the Tokyo Game Show later this month. An Xbox stream is scheduled for 25 September at 03:00 PT / 06:00 ET / 11:00 UK time. Forza Horizon 6 is widely expected to be announced during the showcase. The Xbox teaser features an urban neon street scene, suggesting a possible Japanese setting for the upcoming game.