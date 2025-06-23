Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Death Stranding 2 review roundup: Kojima’s slow, surreal sequel divides opinion

Hideo Kojima’s new title is praised for its rich themes and visuals, but its delivery-based gameplay remains polarising

death stranding

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative

YouTube/ KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on 26 June 2025 for PlayStation 5
  • Critics highlight its stylised storytelling, visual design, and A-list cast
  • Gameplay centres on post-apocalyptic cargo delivery and exploration
  • Reviews call it hypnotic, emotional, and sometimes frustratingly slow
  • Players are divided over its pacing, symbolism, and niche appeal

A cinematic sequel that’s both familiar and strange

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches worldwide on 26 June, and early impressions suggest it’s just as unconventional as the original. Described by critics as a “hypnotising, slow-paced art-house game,” the sequel continues the unique blend of traversal gameplay, cinematic storytelling and surreal world-building introduced in Death Stranding (2019).

Set in an alternate future where the boundary between life and death has collapsed, the sequel follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he leaves his quiet life in Mexico to reconnect isolated communities across Mexico and Australia. The goal: restore access to a high-tech communication system called the chiral network in the wake of a fragmented, post-disaster world.

Critics praise storytelling, tone, and ambition

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative. The story is said to be layered with allegory and poetic metaphors, often requiring players to interpret its dreamlike events and characters.

Kojima’s vision is clearly rooted in cinematic inspiration. The opening includes a six-minute cutscene, and reviewers note that long, quiet stretches of walking allow players to reflect on the game’s meaning. One reviewer described it as “a game that invites scrutiny and rewards patience,” while another called it “equal parts game and existential art project.”

The cast features major talent including Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, and Shioli Kutsuna, many of whom reprise roles or take on new surreal identities. Their characters serve as metaphors as much as people: one rains wherever she goes, another pilots a ship with a tar-infused hand. The emotional performances are surprisingly affecting, particularly in quieter scenes.

Gameplay: Delivery missions, upgraded combat

At its core, Death Stranding 2 remains a delivery game. Players guide Sam through rugged terrain, balancing cargo, managing supplies, and planning safe routes between settlements. While this sounds mundane, reviews say the game’s detailed systems — including tools, gear, and environmental challenges — add real depth.

- YouTubeYouTube/ KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Combat has been expanded. Players can now face off more often with Beached Things (BTs) and hostile humans, using grenades, firearms, or stealth tactics. The mechanics have been refined since the first game, with some calling the combat “slick” and “surprisingly satisfying.”

One review notes, “The pleasure is as much in the preparation as it is in the action,” referring to the logistical decisions players make before embarking on missions. New traversal tools and improved mission variety also help keep things engaging.

Post-pandemic influence and online connection

Kojima reportedly rewrote the sequel’s story during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the parallels are evident. Themes of isolation, fear of contact, and re-establishing human connection run throughout the game.

Like its predecessor, Death Stranding 2 includes asynchronous multiplayer features. Players can build structures and leave equipment or messages for others in their own single-player worlds. This feature has been interpreted by reviewers as a satirical nod to social media, with “like” icons and digital clutter slowly overtaking the environment, a subtle critique of online attention culture.

Not for everyone, but rewarding for some

While the game has received strong praise from critics for its ambition and style, it has also been described as a “niche experience.” Some players find the pacing too slow and the gameplay too repetitive. Others argue that the symbolism can become overbearing or confusing.

Still, for fans of Kojima’s previous work or anyone seeking something outside mainstream action game formulas, Death Stranding 2 offers a compelling and unusual journey.

“Everything that was good and frustrating about the first game is back,” one critic summarised. “But this time it’s more polished, more confident, and more meaningful.”

Final verdict from the review community

Most Death Stranding 2 reviews agree on a few core points:

  • It’s visually stunning, with atmospheric design and excellent voice acting
  • The delivery gameplay is detailed and deliberate, appealing to those who enjoy planning and slow exploration
  • The narrative is symbolic and open to interpretation, rewarding thoughtful players
  • It’s not action-packed, and won’t suit everyone, but it stands out in today’s gaming landscape

Game details

  • Title: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Release date: 26 June 2025
  • Platform: PlayStation 5
  • Price: £69.99 / US$69.99 / A$124.95
  • Developer: Kojima Productions
playstationgaming reviewgaming

Related News

Salman Khan says he is battling brain aneurysm and trigeminal neuralgia on The Kapil Sharma Show
Entertainment

Salman Khan says he is battling brain aneurysm and trigeminal neuralgia on The Kapil Sharma Show

Qurbani Support: Islamic Relief UK Aids Families in Newham
UK

Islamic Relief UK and Newham Community Project deliver Qurbani food packs to vulnerable families

beyonce
Entertainment

Beyoncé wears custom Manish Malhotra outfit with 10,000 Swarovski crystals during Cowboy Carter Paris concert

Government launches urgent national maternity care probe
News

Government launches urgent national maternity care probe

More For You

Spider man 2

The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Key points

  • A two-hour demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium
  • The trial includes the first major boss battle and open-world exploration
  • The game launched in 2023 as a follow-up to Spider-Man and Miles Morales

  • Other demos, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, are also available
  • Access is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

Spider-Man sequel available to try for free

Sony is offering a free timed trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay, including early story missions and free-roaming within New York City.

The game launched in 2023 as the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. While praised for visual improvements and expanded traversal options, the sequel received mixed feedback regarding its story and gameplay similarity to its predecessors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rockstar Boots GTA Player Mid-Stream After Jailbroken PS5 Leak

The footage of the removal quickly circulated on social media

iStock

Rockstar kicks GTA Online player mid-stream for leaking new DLC via jailbroken PS5

Rockstar Games has taken swift action against a GTA Online player who streamed unreleased content from the upcoming Money Fronts update using a jailbroken PlayStation 5. The player was removed from an online session in real-time by a Rockstar administrator, reinforcing the studio’s zero-tolerance stance on leaks and unauthorised access.

Player ejected during livestream

During the livestream, the user was showcasing content from the Money Fronts downloadable content (DLC), which is officially due for release on 17 June 2025. Midway through the broadcast, the stream was interrupted with an on-screen message that read:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to launch on 17 July 2025,

IGN

Pauline joins Donkey Kong Bananza as sidekick, new gameplay revealed

Nintendo has revealed fresh gameplay details for Donkey Kong Bananza, the upcoming 3D platformer set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on 17 July 2025. A key highlight is the inclusion of Super Mario Odyssey's Pauline as Donkey Kong's new sidekick.

Pauline, appearing in a younger form, was previously leaked and then quickly removed from Nintendo platforms. Her confirmed appearance in the game marks a significant crossover within the Nintendo universe, though her exact link to the Kong storyline remains unclear.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dark and Darker

Customers who purchased the “Legendary Status” upgrade will be refunded

Ironmace

Dark and Darker to be removed from Epic Games Store libraries by November

Epic Games has announced that Dark and Darker, the PvPvE dungeon crawler developed by Ironmace, will be permanently removed from players’ libraries on the Epic Games Store on 1 November 2025. The decision comes months after the game was delisted from the platform in March.

In an email confirmed by Epic and shared with PC Gamer, the company said, “We removed Dark and Darker from sale on the Epic Games Store on 5 March in consideration of a court decision in Korea between Nexon and the game’s publisher, Ironmace. On 1 November 2025, we will be removing Dark and Darker from your library, at which point it will no longer be playable via the Epic Games Store.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Nintendo Switch 2

These impressive numbers also reflect Nintendo’s strategic stock management ahead of launch

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records globally with over 3.5 million units sold

Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console has broken global sales records, becoming the fastest-selling games console in history. The Japanese gaming giant confirmed that more than 3.5 million units were sold worldwide in the first four days following launch.

In a post on social media platform X, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 had surpassed the launch performance of every previous Nintendo console. It has even outpaced competitors such as Sony’s PlayStation 5, which shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks, and the PlayStation 4, which sold 2.1 million units in its first month.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc