Death Stranding 2 review roundup: Kojima’s slow, surreal sequel divides opinion

Key points

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on 26 June 2025 for PlayStation 5



Critics highlight its stylised storytelling, visual design, and A-list cast



Gameplay centres on post-apocalyptic cargo delivery and exploration



Reviews call it hypnotic, emotional, and sometimes frustratingly slow



Players are divided over its pacing, symbolism, and niche appeal



A cinematic sequel that’s both familiar and strange

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches worldwide on 26 June, and early impressions suggest it’s just as unconventional as the original. Described by critics as a “hypnotising, slow-paced art-house game,” the sequel continues the unique blend of traversal gameplay, cinematic storytelling and surreal world-building introduced in Death Stranding (2019).

Set in an alternate future where the boundary between life and death has collapsed, the sequel follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he leaves his quiet life in Mexico to reconnect isolated communities across Mexico and Australia. The goal: restore access to a high-tech communication system called the chiral network in the wake of a fragmented, post-disaster world.

Critics praise storytelling, tone, and ambition

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative. The story is said to be layered with allegory and poetic metaphors, often requiring players to interpret its dreamlike events and characters.

Kojima’s vision is clearly rooted in cinematic inspiration. The opening includes a six-minute cutscene, and reviewers note that long, quiet stretches of walking allow players to reflect on the game’s meaning. One reviewer described it as “a game that invites scrutiny and rewards patience,” while another called it “equal parts game and existential art project.”

The cast features major talent including Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, and Shioli Kutsuna, many of whom reprise roles or take on new surreal identities. Their characters serve as metaphors as much as people: one rains wherever she goes, another pilots a ship with a tar-infused hand. The emotional performances are surprisingly affecting, particularly in quieter scenes.

Gameplay: Delivery missions, upgraded combat

At its core, Death Stranding 2 remains a delivery game. Players guide Sam through rugged terrain, balancing cargo, managing supplies, and planning safe routes between settlements. While this sounds mundane, reviews say the game’s detailed systems — including tools, gear, and environmental challenges — add real depth.

Combat has been expanded. Players can now face off more often with Beached Things (BTs) and hostile humans, using grenades, firearms, or stealth tactics. The mechanics have been refined since the first game, with some calling the combat “slick” and “surprisingly satisfying.”

One review notes, “The pleasure is as much in the preparation as it is in the action,” referring to the logistical decisions players make before embarking on missions. New traversal tools and improved mission variety also help keep things engaging.

Post-pandemic influence and online connection

Kojima reportedly rewrote the sequel’s story during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the parallels are evident. Themes of isolation, fear of contact, and re-establishing human connection run throughout the game.

Like its predecessor, Death Stranding 2 includes asynchronous multiplayer features. Players can build structures and leave equipment or messages for others in their own single-player worlds. This feature has been interpreted by reviewers as a satirical nod to social media, with “like” icons and digital clutter slowly overtaking the environment, a subtle critique of online attention culture.

Not for everyone, but rewarding for some

While the game has received strong praise from critics for its ambition and style, it has also been described as a “niche experience.” Some players find the pacing too slow and the gameplay too repetitive. Others argue that the symbolism can become overbearing or confusing.

Still, for fans of Kojima’s previous work or anyone seeking something outside mainstream action game formulas, Death Stranding 2 offers a compelling and unusual journey.

“Everything that was good and frustrating about the first game is back,” one critic summarised. “But this time it’s more polished, more confident, and more meaningful.”

Final verdict from the review community

Most Death Stranding 2 reviews agree on a few core points:

It’s visually stunning, with atmospheric design and excellent voice acting



The delivery gameplay is detailed and deliberate, appealing to those who enjoy planning and slow exploration



The narrative is symbolic and open to interpretation, rewarding thoughtful players



It’s not action-packed, and won’t suit everyone, but it stands out in today’s gaming landscape



Game details