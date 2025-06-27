Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV hits 289,000 orders at launch, piling pressure on Tesla

The YU7’s initial demand was nearly three times higher than that of the SU7 sedan

Xiaomi YU7 orders Tesla pressure

Xiaomi’s SU7 has already outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in China

Reuters
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Xiaomi’s new YU7 SUV secures 289,000 orders within the first hour
  • Demand exceeds expectations and beats the previous SU7 launch
  • Analysts predict Tesla may lose more market share in China
  • Tesla could be forced to cut prices or offer more incentives to stay competitive

Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV triggers record-breaking demand

Xiaomi’s second electric vehicle, the YU7 SUV, received a staggering 289,000 orders within just one hour of launch, sending the company’s share price to a record high and intensifying competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The YU7’s initial demand was nearly three times higher than that of the SU7 sedan, launched in March 2024, and significantly exceeded market expectations of around 100,000 orders. Priced from 253,500 yuan (approximately £28,000), the YU7 undercuts Tesla’s Model Y by nearly 4% while offering superior performance, according to analysts.

Tesla’s market share under renewed threat

Tesla, which currently sells China’s best-selling SUV, the Model Y, may face increasing pressure from local rivals such as Xiaomi. Analysts say the surge in YU7 orders is a clear sign that Tesla’s dominance in the Chinese EV market is eroding.

The US-based automaker’s share of China’s EV market has dropped steadily from 15% in 2020 to 10% in 2024, and to 7.6% in the first months of 2025.

Xiaomi YU7 orders Tesla pressureTesla has not yet commented on the situationReuters

Xiaomi’s SU7 has already outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in China on a monthly basis since December. With the YU7’s competitive pricing and specifications, analysts at Jefferies believe it could accelerate Tesla’s market share decline.

Possible Tesla response

Citi analysts suggested that Tesla may be forced to reduce prices again, offer its Full Self-Driving software at no extra cost, or provide more financing incentives to maintain its position in the Chinese market. Tesla has not yet commented on the situation.

Market reaction

Xiaomi’s shares rose 8% in early trading on Friday, reaching an all-time high before settling at a 3% gain. The company’s stock has climbed over 70% so far in 2025, making it the best-performing large-cap stock in the Asia-Pacific region, according to LSEG data.

The sharp increase in valuation brings Xiaomi’s market cap to nearly $200 billion, solidifying its position as a major new player in the EV industry.

teslachinaelectric carxiaomi

Related News

Anil Agarwal
Business

Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources signs £438 million refinancing deal

War 2
Entertainment

'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, to be released in IMAX worldwide on August 14

Anna Wintour
US

Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after 37 years

More For You

GTA 6

This appearance sparked confusion and excitement among fans

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 appears on Xbox store 11 months before release

Key points

  • GTA 6 is now showing as available to download on Xbox Series X/S
  • The full game is not playable; the download is a placeholder
  • File size is 328.76MB, indicating no actual game content
  • GTA 6 launches on 26 May 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

GTA 6 Xbox listing causes fan frenzy

Grand Theft Auto VI has made a surprise appearance on the Microsoft Store, allowing Xbox Series X/S users to download preliminary files for the highly anticipated title, despite the game’s full release being nearly a year away.

The game, due to launch on 26 May 2026, has been officially listed on the store, sparking confusion and excitement among fans. Although the download is now live, the file size is just 328.76MB, far too small for any meaningful content or early access.

Keep ReadingShow less
Google

There are two new models: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra

iStock

Google launches Imagen 4 text-to-image model for free on AI Studio

Key points

  • Google rolls out Imagen 4, its advanced text-to-image model, for free on AI Studio
  • The offer is available for a limited time only
  • Two versions announced: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra
  • Imagen 4 Ultra delivers higher accuracy at a higher price
  • Gemini integration is expected for paid users soon

Google debuts upgraded text-to-image tool

Google has launched Imagen 4, its latest text-to-image generation model, now available for free via AI Studio for a limited time. The tool promises substantial improvements over its predecessor, Imagen 3, especially in image quality and text generation accuracy.

According to Google’s announcement, there are two new models: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra. Imagen 4 is optimised for general use cases and is priced at $0.04 per image when not using the free offer. Imagen 4 Ultra, the more advanced option, costs $0.06 per image and is designed to follow text prompts with greater precision.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stop Killing Games

Scott, known online as Accursed Farms, has spent the past year rallying public and political support.

Activision

Final push for 'Stop Killing Games' as Ross Scott prepares to step back

Key points

  • Ross Scott (Accursed Farms) launched the Stop Killing Games campaign in 2023 after Ubisoft announced it would shut down The Crew permanently
  • The initiative aims to protect consumer access to games after publishers withdraw support
  • Petitions in both the UK and EU are nearing their deadlines: July 14 (UK) and July 3 (EU)
  • Despite wide support, the EU Citizens’ Initiative remains short of its 1 million-signature target
  • Scott plans to step away from campaigning after July, citing burnout and financial strain

Campaign to preserve games faces critical deadline

With less than a month remaining, the Stop Killing Games initiative launched by YouTuber and gaming advocate Ross Scott is approaching its final deadline. The campaign, which seeks to protect players’ access to games even after publishers shut down their servers, was sparked by Ubisoft’s decision to permanently disable The Crew in 2023.

Scott, known online as Accursed Farms, has spent the past year rallying public and political support. Despite media attention and significant effort, the campaign's key goal, a European Citizens’ Initiative reaching one million signatures, remains unmet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Three Mobile Suffers Outage, Disrupting Calls Across the UK

Several affected customers have taken to social media to express frustration

Getty Images

Three mobile network hit by outage affecting phone calls

Key points

  • Three confirms issue affecting voice services across the UK
  • Data services such as 4G and 5G are operating normally
  • Over 9,000 users reported problems on outage tracker
  • Customers on partner networks like ID Mobile and Smarty also affected
  • Vodafone services remain unaffected

Phone call issues reported on Three network

Mobile network provider Three has confirmed an ongoing issue affecting voice calls for some of its customers across the UK. The company acknowledged the problem in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating there is “an issue affecting voice services”.

Three has not confirmed how many of its 11 million UK customers are affected. However, the outage tracker DownDetector reported over 9,000 user complaints around 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements

CNET

Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

Key points

  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition available now in the UK and US
  • Features Xbox-style black design with green trim
  • Includes Xbox Wireless Controller, Touch Plus controllers, and Elite Strap
  • Priced at $400 (approx. £320) with limited availability
  • Includes 3-month access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now available

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has officially launched in the UK and US. Priced at $400 (around £320), this limited-edition virtual reality headset offers a bundle tailored for Xbox and VR enthusiasts alike. Meta confirmed its release on 24 June, following earlier reports.

Availability is restricted to Meta’s website and Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. Quantities are described as “extremely limited”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc