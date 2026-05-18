'Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight' is making its biggest changes where fans wanted them most

Highlights

TT Games has redesigned several core systems for the new Lego Batman title

Gotham City will feature larger missions, challenges and activities across the map

Combat, vehicles and difficulty settings have all received major changes

TT Games is taking a different approach with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, introducing changes that move beyond the traditional structure associated with earlier Lego titles. Rather than relying mainly on level-based progression and puzzle-solving, the upcoming game expands Gotham into a larger environment filled with missions, side activities and wider exploration.

The shift appears designed to address areas that had remained largely unchanged across previous entries, particularly around combat, challenge and player freedom.

Gotham becomes larger and more active

Developers say the game expands Gotham City with villain missions, rooftop activities and challenges spread across different areas of the map. Instead of limiting progression to linear stages, the city itself now becomes a larger part of the experience.

The game also includes references drawn from different periods of Batman history, bringing together elements inspired by multiple versions of the character and his world.

Combat and difficulty receive major updates

One of the biggest changes comes through combat systems, which have reportedly been redesigned around larger enemy encounters and more dynamic mechanics. Developers viewed Batman’s identity as a fighter and detective as a reason to place greater focus on action.

For the first time in a Lego Batman game, selectable difficulty settings have also been introduced, including a harder “Dark Knight” mode aimed at players looking for a more demanding experience.

Vehicle systems have been rebuilt

TT Games has also reworked driving mechanics, with Batmobiles and bikes from different eras of Batman history appearing in the game. Vehicle handling and physics systems were reportedly rebuilt to make movement around Gotham feel more responsive and interactive.

The broader changes suggest Legacy of the Dark Knight is not simply expanding Gotham in size, but also revisiting systems that developers felt could evolve alongside the series.