Honey Singh says 'I am totally bald' as he opens up about 7 year bipolar disorder battle

Highlights

Honey Singh spoke about living with bipolar disorder and years of isolation

The singer said medication affected both his health and appearance

He recalled believing he was "already dead" during the most difficult period of his recovery

Honey Singh opens up about years spent away from the spotlight

Honey Singh has spoken candidly about one of the most difficult chapters of his life, revealing how bipolar disorder led him into years of fear, isolation and withdrawal from public life. Appearing on the ABtalks podcast, the singer reflected on a period that unfolded while his career was at its peak and eventually kept him away from the world for years.

He said the early signs emerged during a demanding schedule that involved a music reality show and an international tour with Shah Rukh Khan. During that period, he began experiencing intense fear and suspicious thoughts, recalling a growing belief that something terrible would happen to him.

The anxiety became so severe that he tried to avoid performing, convinced he might die on stage. Even after reaching out to family members, he briefly continued his commitments before stepping away completely.

Honey Singh says he shut himself away for years

The singer revealed that after leaving a performance midway, he withdrew from public life and remained largely isolated for seven years. He said he avoided meeting friends, cut off communication and chose not to let fans see him in that condition.

Honey Singh described how the illness gradually reshaped his everyday life. For three years, he said he barely left his bedroom and lived with constant fear. Even routine activities became difficult, with anxiety affecting his sense of safety and reality.

He explained that bipolar disorder brought destructive thoughts that felt real, making it difficult to separate fear from fact.

“I believed I was already dead”

Reflecting on 2018 and 2019, Honey Singh said the condition deeply affected his perception of reality. He recalled periods where he genuinely believed he had already died and felt trapped between heaven and hell.

He said ordinary moments carried overwhelming emotional weight, including meals brought by his mother, which he viewed as though they might be his last.

The singer also addressed widespread misconceptions surrounding his condition, noting that many people around him struggled to understand what he was experiencing.

A change in treatment became a turning point

After years on the same medication, Honey Singh said he eventually decided to change doctors, a decision that marked a major turning point in his recovery.

According to him, adjustments to medication and dosage began producing noticeable changes within weeks. He said he gradually started reconnecting with people and re-engaging with life after years of feeling trapped.

Honey Singh also spoke about the physical effects of long-term treatment, revealing that medication caused significant weight gain and hair loss. He said he reached 105 kilos during that period and disclosed that he had lost all of his hair and now wears a wig.

Looking back, he compared the experience to emerging exhausted after being trapped in intense heat for a long time. Though the journey was difficult, he said he now feels grateful to have regained stability and rebuilt his life.