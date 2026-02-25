Netflix and Amazon Prime's New Shows Showcase Horse Racing in All its Glory

Horse racing is a dominant theme right now in the streaming world. Netflix has recently released a new docuseries, called Race for the Crown, and Amazon has also announced a new show featuring Michael Owen and his life at Manor House Stables.

Major Streaming Platforms are Diversifying their Sport Offerings

As time goes on, it seems that major platforms are diversifying their sports offerings. Amazon is putting a spotlight on the NFL and NBA, and Netflix is focusing on boxing. With that said, the platform’s decision to move into horse racing is based on data.

Over the last few years, horse racing has been a dominant theme, with VR experiences allowing people to try their hand at being a jockey without having to leave their living room. There’s also been a rise in YouTube videos that showcase behind-the-scenes at major racing events.

Horse racing is also a theme in iGaming, with the Slingo Constitution Hill online slot based on the iconic horse that made headlines during its prime. The slot also features horse graphics with a racetrack-like theme within its gameplay. Titles like this blend horse racing with traditional games like slots and bingo, showing how horse racing isn’t just coming to our screens, it’s also being used in more diversified formats.

When you break down this information, it’s clear to see that Amazon’s decision to launch a docuseries, which launches in August, has come at the perfect time. It’s not an ordinary documentary either, as it’s got a unique reality lens.

The upcoming Amazon Prime show follows Michael Owen and his family, as cameras zoom in on the family and their passion for horse riding, capturing the highs, lows, and everything in between. Amazon’s decision to showcase horse racing in a more diverse format isn’t just good news for viewers; it’s also strengthening the platform’s sports catalogue.





Netflix and its Triple Crown Documentary

Netflix’s Triple Crown documentary premiered last year and takes a deep dive into horse racing. The series was made by the same producer as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and follows everyone, from trainers to jockeys and trainers, as they advance through the Triple Crown competition. Not only does the series do a great job at showcasing rivalries, but it also helps to show a more glamorous side to the sport and why people are so invested in it.

Even though the docuseries has a more dramatic lens, it does a great job at showing the sport of horse racing, with again, the decision to produce it based on strengthening their sports catalogue. With the success of Netflix’s docuseries and with Amazon also having its own in the pipeline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see horse racing included as much as other sports.

As more stories come out, and as more viewers tune in, it’s going to be interesting to see who out of Amazon and Netflix ends up reigning supreme. Right now, it seems that the streaming platforms are battling it out to see who can win audiences over, which is good news for fans of the sport.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.