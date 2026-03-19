Cambridge researcher seeks participants for study on airport counterterrorism stops

A Cambridge University researcher is looking to speak with British Muslim men who have been stopped under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at UK airports.

Asha Persaud, an MPhil Criminology student at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Criminology, is conducting research exploring people’s experiences of Schedule 7 stops under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Schedule 7 gives police and border officials the power to stop, detain, search and question people at UK airports and ports without requiring reasonable suspicion. The power has been widely debated, particularly in relation to concerns about disproportionate impacts on minority communities.

Asha Persaud

Public debates around counterterrorism have at times reinforced stereotypes that associate Muslims with terrorism, contributing to increased scrutiny of Muslim communities.

This study aims to better understand how individuals who have experienced Schedule 7 stops interpret those encounters and how they feel these interactions relate to questions of identity, security and belonging in the UK.

Persaud is hoping to speak with Muslim men from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds who have experienced a Schedule 7 stop at a UK airport, such as Heathrow, Gatwick or Stansted.

Participants would take part in a confidential 1:1 online interview lasting around one hour. The research forms part of Persaud’s postgraduate MPhil thesis at the University of Cambridge and aims to contribute to wider academic and policy discussions on policing and counterterrorism in the UK.

Participation is voluntary and all responses will be treated confidentially and anonymised in any research outputs.

Anyone interested in taking part or finding out more can contact Asha Persaud at allp2@cam.ac.uk. Readers interested in participating can also scan the QR code , which will open an email to the researcher.