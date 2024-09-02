Air India launches Airbus A350 on Delhi-London route

By: EasternEye

AIR INDIA has introduced its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, marking the airline’s first long-haul service with this aircraft.

The twice-daily flights feature a three-class configuration, including full-flat beds in Business Class, a Premium Economy section, and enhanced seating in Economy.

The A350 offers an updated in-flight experience, with over 3,000 hours of entertainment content available on HD screens in 13 international and 8 Indian languages.

Onboard Wi-Fi will be introduced soon, starting with this route.

Passengers in Business and Premium Economy will receive new amenity kits designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, alongside updated dining experiences with new chinaware and glassware.

The cabin crew will also debut new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said, “The deployment of the flagship A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates our commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards.”

The A350-900 will replace Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on most of the weekly flights on this route, increasing capacity by 336 seats each week