Public invited to attend VE Day 80 procession and flypast

The event will include over 1,300 members of the Armed Forces, youth groups, and uniformed services marching from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace.

ve-day-getty

VE Day 80 street parties, picnics and community get togethers are being encouraged to take place across the country as part of the Great British Food Festival. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Vivek MishraApr 25, 2025
THE 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day will be marked with a military procession in London on May 5.

The event will include over 1,300 members of the Armed Forces, youth groups, and uniformed services marching from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace.

The procession will begin at midday with an actor reciting Winston Churchill’s VE Day speech. A young person will pass the Commonwealth War Graves Torch for Peace to Alan Kennett, a 100-year-old Second World War veteran who served in the Normandy campaign.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery will lead the march, followed by a tri-service group from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force. Cadets and other youth organisations will also participate.

The prime minister and veterans supported by the Royal British Legion will view the event from a dais at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

The event will conclude with a flypast over The Mall featuring the Red Arrows and 23 military aircraft, including Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets, a Voyager transport aircraft, and historic aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Commonwealth Armed Forces personnel have also been invited to take part, led by The Band of the Irish Guards. Bands from the Household Cavalry, Royal Marines, and Royal Corps of Army Music will be on parade.

Nationwide street parties and community events are being encouraged as part of the Great British Food Festival, led by the Together Coalition and the Big Lunch in partnership with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The procession and flypast will be broadcast live. On 8 May, a service will be held at Westminster Abbey followed by a concert at Horse Guards Parade.

