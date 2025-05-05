VE Day events begin across UK to honour WWII veterans

THE UK on Monday began four days of events to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, with a military parade, street parties, and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the royal family.
The events are expected to be the final major commemoration attended by those who served in the Second World War.
“This will be the last major commemoration for which anyone will still be alive who actually served in the Second World War,” monarchy specialist Robert Hazell of University College London told AFP.
The commemorations started in London with a flypast and military parade, including Ukrainian troops, watched by the royal family and prime minister Keir Starmer.
As European countries prepare to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, King Charles told the Italian parliament last month that the war in Ukraine is a reminder “that peace is never to be taken for granted”.
“Today, sadly, the echoes of those times –– which we fervently hoped had been consigned to history –– reverberate across our continent,” the king said.
King Charles, who is 76 and undergoing cancer treatment, is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony in the afternoon, alongside other working royals.
The royal family and thousands of people are expected to watch the military procession along The Mall in central London.
On May 8, 1945, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth appeared on the same balcony with then prime minister Winston Churchill and their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, to greet large crowds celebrating the end of the war in Europe.
That evening, the princesses, aged 19 and 14, were allowed to leave the palace and join the crowds. Elizabeth later described the night as “one of the most memorable” of her life. She had served during the war as a volunteer driver and mechanic and was in uniform, pulling her cap low to avoid being recognised.
Poppies, pubs and parties
A reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday will celebrate veterans and others from the WWII generation, whose numbers are decreasing.
“It’s important to remember some of the poor devils who didn’t make it like I did,” 99-year-old Royal Air Force veteran Dennis Bishop told AFP.
One of the events includes a party on HMS Belfast, a WWII-era warship moored on the Thames.
People across the UK are also invited to attend hundreds of street parties, picnics, and commemorations leading up to VE Day on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Queen Camilla will visit an art installation of about 30,000 ceramic red poppies at the Tower of London.
The commemorations will end on Thursday with a two-minute national silence at noon (1100 GMT), observed by the royal family and at government buildings.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey, followed by a concert at Horse Guards Parade in London.
Pubs across the country have been given permission to stay open two hours later as part of the celebrations.
“This 80th anniversary is a moment of national unity,” Starmer said in a statement. “A time to celebrate that hard-won peace, honour the memory of those who lost their lives and remember the sacrifices made by so many to secure our freedom.”
King Charles is also expected to mark the two-year anniversary of his coronation on Tuesday by unveiling a new portrait of himself at the National Gallery.
(With inputs from agencies)