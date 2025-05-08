King Charles leads VE Day service marking 80 years since WWII ended

KING CHARLES joined veterans and members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Thursday to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe. The service was the main event in the UK's four-day commemorations of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which marked Nazi Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945.
Charles and his son Prince William laid wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. The King’s message read: "We will never forget", signed "Charles R". William's wreath message read: "For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them", signed "William" and "Catherine".
The service began with a two-minute silence observed across the UK. Attendees included veterans, politicians, and younger members of the public who took part in tributes. War-time prime minister Winston Churchill's 10-year-old great-great-grandson, Alexander, lit a candle of peace. "It feels really amazing that I can represent my family and also the younger generation to know and remember everyone involved in World War II," he said.
Some younger attendees gave white roses to veterans. The King, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, attended the service with Queen Camilla. Prince William’s wife Princess Catherine and other senior royals also took part. Prime minister Keir Starmer and other dignitaries were present as well.
The service included a rendition of the 1940s song The White Cliffs of Dover, readings from wartime letters, and a section of Churchill’s 1945 victory speech. Before departing, members of the royal family spoke with veterans and their families, some over 100 years old. Kate and Camilla laid flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial in tribute to all victims of war and oppression.
Eighty years ago, large crowds had gathered in central London to celebrate VE Day. Churchill announced the surrender on the radio, calling it "Victory in Europe Day" and said, "We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing", while noting that the war with Japan was still ongoing. Queen Elizabeth, then a 19-year-old princess, and her sister Margaret joined the crowds incognito after leaving Buckingham Palace.
Veterans had earlier attended a parade and flypast near Buckingham Palace on Monday. Thursday's commemorations were expected to conclude with a concert at Horse Guards Parade attended by 10,000 people. Pubs were permitted to stay open two hours later than usual.
Speaking at a defence conference in London, prime minister Starmer called VE Day “a celebration of defiance, sacrifice and courage”, adding, "A victory not just for Britain but for good against the assembled forces of hatred, tyranny and evil."
Events also took place in France and Germany. In Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin described the World War II victory as "sacred" and said Russia was standing against "neo-Nazism", referring to the war in Ukraine, a description strongly rejected by Kyiv. Putin was also holding talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping during Russia's celebrations.
French president Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to lay a wreath at the statue of Charles de Gaulle in Paris and inspect a troop parade at the Arc de Triomphe. A procession of World War II-era vehicles was set to move down the Champs-Elysées. In Berlin, president Frank-Walter Steinmeier was to address the Bundestag in a special session.
Monarchy specialist Robert Hazell of University College London said this year’s anniversary would likely be the last major commemoration attended by living veterans of the war.
(With inputs from agencies)