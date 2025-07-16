Skip to content
 
Dan Rivera, face of viral Annabelle doll tour, dies unexpectedly in Gettysburg

The New England Society for Psychic Research mourns the sudden loss of its lead investigator at age 54

Dan Rivera, face of viral Annabelle doll tour, dies unexpectedly in Gettysburg

He was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR)

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran
Jul 16, 2025
Highlights

  • Dan Rivera, lead investigator at the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), died on 13 July 2025 in Gettysburg
  • Rivera was leading the Annabelle doll tour, which had gained viral attention on social media
  • He was found unresponsive in his hotel room; the cause of death is pending autopsy results
  • Rivera was mentored by renowned investigator Lorraine Warren and worked to continue the Warrens’ legacy
  • Tributes have poured in from the paranormal community remembering him as a passionate and kind figure

Dan Rivera dies during a sold-out paranormal tour

Dan Rivera, a well-known figure in the paranormal investigation world, died unexpectedly on Sunday 13 July 2025, during the Gettysburg leg of the "Devils on the Run" tour featuring the infamous Annabelle doll. Rivera was 54.

He was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), an organisation founded by renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Rivera was also a former U.S. Army veteran and had played a major role in organising and leading the national tour, which had attracted significant attention for its association with the allegedly haunted doll.

According to Adams County officials, emergency services were called to a Gettysburg hotel shortly after 8pm on Sunday in response to a report of CPR being administered. Rivera was found alone in his room. The Adams County Coroner confirmed that a death investigation is under way, though the death is not considered suspicious. The cause remains pending the results of an autopsy, which may take several months to be finalised.

Tour drew global attention and social media debate

The Annabelle tour, hosted locally by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg at the Soldiers National Orphanage, sold over 1,260 tickets across three days between 11 and 13 July. The tour had gone viral in recent months, thanks in part to TikTok videos created by Dan Rivera and fellow paranormal investigator Ryan Daniel Buell.

Rivera, known for his engaging and charismatic style, became a central figure in promoting the tour to younger audiences. However, the tour also sparked controversy in some locations, with social media users expressing concern over the doll’s alleged haunted history.

At Saturday’s sold-out event in Gettysburg, Rivera guided attendees through safety measures, sharing that he had built the protective display case housing the doll himself. The case was adorned with three crosses, stained with a finish containing holy water, and designed to shield onlookers from any alleged paranormal influence.

A protégé of Lorraine Warren

Dan Rivera’s interest in the paranormal began early and was described as an “insatiable curiosity.” After his military service, he founded his own investigation group and later connected with Lorraine Warren, who mentored him during the final years of her life.

Rivera joined NESPR in 2011 as lead investigator, working alongside the Warren family to preserve and promote their legacy following Ed Warren’s death in 2006 and Lorraine’s passing in 2019. The society is also known for managing the Warren Occult Museum collection, which includes the Annabelle doll.

Although the museum closed to the public in 2019, Rivera helped bring its artefacts to wider audiences through touring exhibitions. His efforts helped cement NESPR’s presence in the modern paranormal scene.

Television and media work

Beyond his investigative work, Dan Rivera was also involved in various television productions. He featured on programmes such as Most Haunted Places (Travel Channel) and served as a producer on Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted.

He also co-founded and helped organise ParaCon, a paranormal convention which took place in Gettysburg in 2024. The event furthered NESPR’s mission to educate the public and engage new generations of enthusiasts.

Buell, who worked closely with Rivera on both the convention and the Annabelle tour, shared an emotional tribute online, crediting Rivera with helping to carry forward Ed and Lorraine Warren’s legacy. He also noted Rivera’s private work with families experiencing alleged hauntings, following in the Warrens’ footsteps.

Community mourns the loss

Following the announcement of Rivera’s death on Monday evening, the paranormal community responded with an outpouring of tributes. Fellow NESPR investigators Chris Gilloren, Wade Kirby, and Tony Spera issued a joint statement expressing their heartbreak.

“Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal,” Gilloren wrote. “His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him.”

Mary Jo Chudley of Penn Paranormal, who had attended Saturday’s event, described Rivera as “one of the kindest, most genuine and funniest guys I’ve ever known.” Hundreds of social media tributes followed, with fans and colleagues recalling Rivera’s compassion and enthusiasm.

Rivera’s words remembered

In a 2020 post marking the anniversary of Lorraine Warren’s death, Dan Rivera reflected on the idea of legacy:

“In life, we leave a piece of ourselves with loved ones and friends… Those pieces will always be remembered. So I say I will never die. My journey has only begun.”

Rivera's work, both in public and behind the scenes, earned him admiration from across the paranormal world. As tributes continue to pour in, it is clear that Dan Rivera leaves behind not only a legacy of investigation but a community that deeply valued his presence and passion.

