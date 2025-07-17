Aakash Odedra named Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist

AAKASH ODEDRA has been appointed a Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist, the organisation has announced.
Born in Birmingham and based in Leicester, Odedra is known for combining classical and contemporary dance to reflect British Asian experiences.
He recently won Best Male Dancer and Outstanding Male Classical Performance at the National Dance Awards.
Odedra founded his company in 2011 and has performed over 300 full-length shows in 40 countries. His new work Songs of the Bulbul, which blends kathak dance with Sufi poetry, will be staged at Sadler’s Wells East from 17 to 19 July 2025.
His previous productions at Sadler’s Wells include Mehek in 2024, a duet with Aditi Mangaldas, and Samsara in 2022, presented with the Bagri Foundation.
Aakash Odedra said: “To become an Associate Artist of Sadler’s Wells feels like the golden gates of dance heaven have opened. It is, in the truest sense, an honour, and I am deeply humbled.”
Sir Alistair Spalding said: “As Aakash goes from strength to strength both as a performer and as a choreographic artist it is a pleasure to bring him to the family of Sadler’s Wells Associate Artists.”
Rob Jones said: “He is an incredible artist who over the years has grown and developed and we’re looking forward to following him on this journey.”
Odedra joins a group of Associate Artists including Akram Khan, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, and others. The appointments were made by Sir Alistair Spalding and Rob Jones.