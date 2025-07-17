Aakash Odedra named Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist

Skip to content
 
AAKASH ODEDRA has been appointed a Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist, the organisation has announced.

Born in Birmingham and based in Leicester, Odedra is known for combining classical and contemporary dance to reflect British Asian experiences.

He recently won Best Male Dancer and Outstanding Male Classical Performance at the National Dance Awards.

Odedra founded his company in 2011 and has performed over 300 full-length shows in 40 countries. His new work Songs of the Bulbul, which blends kathak dance with Sufi poetry, will be staged at Sadler’s Wells East from 17 to 19 July 2025.

His previous productions at Sadler’s Wells include Mehek in 2024, a duet with Aditi Mangaldas, and Samsara in 2022, presented with the Bagri Foundation.

Aakash Odedra said: “To become an Associate Artist of Sadler’s Wells feels like the golden gates of dance heaven have opened. It is, in the truest sense, an honour, and I am deeply humbled.”

Sir Alistair Spalding said: “As Aakash goes from strength to strength both as a performer and as a choreographic artist it is a pleasure to bring him to the family of Sadler’s Wells Associate Artists.”

Rob Jones said: “He is an incredible artist who over the years has grown and developed and we’re looking forward to following him on this journey.”

Odedra joins a group of Associate Artists including Akram Khan, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, and others. The appointments were made by Sir Alistair Spalding and Rob Jones.

UK to lower voting age to 16

Voters go to the polls as local elections are held in England on May 01, 2025 in Hull, England.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

UK to lower voting age to 16 in electoral shake-up

THE government said on Thursday (17) it planned to give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all UK elections in a major overhaul of the country's democratic system.

The government said the proposed changes were part of an effort to boost public trust in democracy and would align voting rights across Britain, where younger voters already participate in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty attends 'An Audience With Kylie' at The Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Naga Munchetty may quit BBC Breakfast amid internal dispute

NAGA MUNCHETTY is reportedly preparing to leave BBC Breakfast, with her representatives in talks with LBC for potential new opportunities, according to reports.

The development comes a day after Munchetty was named the fourth highest-paid woman at the BBC. The broadcaster’s annual pay disclosure showed her salary in the £355,000 to £359,000 range, which includes her work on Radio 5, reported Express Online.

Prevent programme needs 'urgent overhaul' after attack failures
Southport murder suspect Axel Rudakubana appears via video link at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, October 30, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. Courtesy of Julia Quenzler/Handout via REUTERS.

Prevent programme needs 'urgent overhaul' after attack failures

BRITAIN's counter-radicalisation scheme Prevent needs to rapidly adapt to avoid mistakes which saw two men who had been referred to the programme go on to commit deadly knife attacks, a review concluded on Wednesday (16).

Prevent has been a key strand of Britain’s security apparatus since the September 11 attacks on the US in 2001, with the aim of stopping radicalisation and preventing people from going on to commit acts of violence.

Fauja Singh
Singh did not possess a birth certificate, but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty images

Accused in Fauja Singh death case arrested, sent to judicial custody

A CANADA-based man accused of fatally hitting 114-year-old marathoner Fauja Singh with an SUV in Punjab has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Officials said the accused had returned to India just three weeks ago.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh told a press conference that 26-year-old Amritpal Singh Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday night and his vehicle was seized. He said police treated the case as a challenge and solved it within 30 hours.

UK India call centre scam

The criminals used sophisticated tactics to disguise their identity

iStock

UK and India team up to bust call centre scam

THE National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed details of a “groundbreaking collaboration” with India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and American teams to bust a fraud call centre scam operating from Noida in north India that targeted British victims.

The international investigation began early last year after NCA officers in the US received information from Microsoft, which was compared with City of London Police’s Action Fraud Reports. The NCA and FBI Attaché in Delhi shared intelligence with the CBI, leading to “urgent action” and the arrest of two people.

