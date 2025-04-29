Preparations underway for VE Day 80th anniversary with thousands of events

MORE than half of the country's population is expected to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Monday, May 5. Tens of thousands of events are scheduled across the country.

Activities will include a community dinner at a Sikh gurdwara in London, an afternoon tea at a mosque in Woking, and the Great British Food Festival in Doncaster.

Brighton Palace Pier will host 1940s-themed events, and HMS Belfast in London will host a street party. Cardiff Castle will feature a community picnic and live music, while Glasgow city centre will hold a 1945-themed guided walk.

A week ahead of the anniversary, the community around Grenfell Tower held an early event at Al Manaar Mosque and Community Kitchen.

Local residents, schoolchildren, and Age UK-supported members joined volunteers to prepare food for a VE Day street party.

VE Day 80 street parties, picnics and community gettogethers are being encouraged to take place across the country as part of the Great British Food Festival. (Photo: @togethercoalit)

Actor Ross Kemp, who attended the event alongside Candice Brown and Pips Taylor, said: “I’ll be joining commemorations to remember the veterans who defended us... my message to the other half is it’s not too late to get involved.”

99-year-old Sgt Mohammed Hussain, who fought at Monte Cassino, said: “We’re hoping today’s gathering inspires people across the country to get together on May 5 to recognise and remember those who sacrificed their lives.”

Polling by Walnut Omnibus found that 53 per cent plan to participate in some way.

The /together coalition has launched the VE Mail initiative, with over 1,000 schools and youth groups signed up so far.