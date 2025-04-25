Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Thudarum' review round-up: Mohanlal returns to form in a dark, emotional ride that’s winning hearts

Critics call it a return to form for the Malayalam superstar in this slow-burn tale of family, suspense, and redemption.

Thudarum Review Round-Up: Mohanlal Delivers a Comeback Masterclass

A scene from Thudarum showcasing Mohanlal and Shobana’s mature on-screen chemistry in this slow-burn family thriller

Instagram/thudarummovie
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum has drawn attention not just for its gripping storyline, but for bringing back the Mohanlal audiences have longed to see: an actor rooted in emotion rather than spectacle. With critics praising both the writing and performances, Thudarum has emerged as a memorable addition to Mohanlal’s long filmography, with reviewers calling it a return to form.

Across the board, reviewers highlight how the film presents Mohanlal as Shanmugham (nicknamed Benz), a humble taxi driver and former stuntman who now lives a quiet life in a Kerala village with his wife, played by Shobana, and two children. His prized possession is his old black Ambassador car, a gift from a mentor which becomes central to the plot when it’s unknowingly used, setting off a chain of devastating events.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


What begins as a slice-of-life family drama slowly unravels into a thriller. Critics note the tonal shift is deliberate and effective. The first act is calm and intimate, allowing viewers to settle into the domestic world of Shanmugham, while the second half dives into more intense and emotionally charged territory. The transformation in both narrative and Mohanlal’s performance has been widely appreciated.

Reviewers also point out similarities to Drishyam, especially in the way an ordinary man is drawn into extraordinary circumstances to protect his family. But unlike the high-stakes, twist-heavy execution of that film, Thudarum leans more into the emotional consequences of its characters' actions.

The chemistry between Mohanlal and Shobana, though more mature and subdued than their past outings, is another strong point. Supporting actors Binu Pappu and Prakash Varma have been praised for their roles as corrupt policemen, bringing menace without going over the top.

The writing by Tharun Moorthy and KR Sunil has been described as tight and layered. There are clever callbacks to Mohanlal’s earlier films, both iconic and obscure, and touches of self-aware humour. The cinematography and background score also received nods, particularly for how they enhance the film’s moody and melancholic tone.

While some critics caution that the slow pace in the first half requires patience, the consensus is that Thudarum delivers a rewarding experience. As one reviewer noted, “Mohanlal in mundu, pathos in his eyes, and villains straight out of nightmares, Thudarum is the slow-burn thriller we didn’t know we needed.”

director tharun moorthyfamily dramamalayalam cinemamohanlalmohanlal returnsmollywoodshobhanathrillerthudarumthudarum reviews

Related News

Kashmir-attack-protest
Editorial

Five key developments after the deadly Kashmir attack

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit's in-laws ‘were not happy’ when Dr Nene left 'Ideal' heart surgeon job and moved to India

kailash kher
UK Events

Kailash Kher Live in London

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025
TV

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

More For You

UK Asian Film Festival 2025 Explores Themes of Longing & Belonging

The UK Asian Film Festival 2025 explores themes of love, identity, and belonging through South Asian cinema

gatty image

UK Asian Film Festival celebrates stories of longing and belonging in 27th edition

From May 1st to 11th, the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) returns for its 27th edition, bringing an interesting line-up of films and events to London, Leicester, and Coventry. This year’s theme, “Longing and Belonging,” explores the universal human search for connection, identity, and purpose through South Asian cinema.

As the longest-running South Asian film festival in the world, UKAFF has always championed female voices and challenged patriarchal norms. This year’s selection continues that mission, presenting stories of displacement, love, tradition, and resilience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sreeleela

Sreeleela’s rise from South cinema to Bollywood stardom has captivated audiences across India

Instagram/sreeleela14

Can Sreeleela fill the big Bollywood void?

It is no secret that Bollywood is facing a talent drought. While established stars continue to dominate screens, there is a clear gap when it comes to younger actors making a strong mark.

In the past, each generation delivered a crop of newcomers who injected fresh energy into the industry. That pattern has stalled in recent years, with fewer young actors making a lasting impression. Into this space steps Sreeleela, a fast-rising actor from the South who has begun to attract serious attention in Hindi cinema.

Keep ReadingShow less
Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stuns on the red carpet at the London premiere of Thunderbolts, hours before a robbery unfolded outside the after-party venue

Getty Images

Masked robbers target Florence Pugh's van after 'Thunderbolts' premiere in London

In a shocking turn of events after the London premiere of her latest film Thunderbolts, actress Florence Pugh found herself at the centre of a robbery. The 29-year-old was attending an after-party at 180 Strand, accompanied by family and friends, when thieves targeted one of the five Mercedes minivans used to transport her and her entourage.

Pugh, joined by her grandmother Pat and actor boyfriend Finn Cole, had just arrived at the venue following the screening of the Marvel blockbuster at Leicester Square. As they went inside, two masked men on a motorbike approached one of the parked vehicles, smashing its windows in the process. The thieves swiftly stole a laptop and a mobile phone from the van's middle seats before fleeing the scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber breaks his silence on marriage rumours and health concerns following viral Coachella video

Getty Images

Justin Bieber clears the air on Hailey Bieber relationship rumours and addresses health struggles

Justin Bieber has been forced to address ongoing rumours about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and his personal health after weeks of speculation. Recently, a video of him smoking at the 2025 Coachella Festival went viral, causing concern among fans and reigniting gossip about his relationship.

In response, Justin took to Instagram to set the record straight, writing a candid note about his feelings. He spoke out against the harsh judgement he's faced, acknowledging his flaws and how they shape his perspective. "They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me," he shared. The 31-year-old singer explained that while he doesn’t always handle negativity perfectly, remembering his own imperfections helps him rise above the criticism.

Keep ReadingShow less
jewel thief reviews

Jewel Thief leaves critics underwhelmed by its predictable plot and uninspired direction

Youtube Screengrab

‘Jewel Thief’ review: Critics call it a predictable heist film with uninspired direction

The much-anticipated heist film Jewel Thief promised a thrilling ride with high-stakes action and suspense. However, early reviews suggest that the film falls short of expectations, leaving viewers underwhelmed by its predictable plot and lacklustre execution.

The premise of Jewel Thief centres around a master thief who is forced by a menacing antagonist to steal a rare diamond. Critics, however, note that while the plot has the potential to be gripping, the execution doesn’t quite live up to the hype. The film is described as a "predictable heist" where the twists are "painfully obvious" from the start, offering little in terms of suspense or surprise. The film’s plot quickly devolves into a familiar, formulaic chase that never quite finds its footing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc