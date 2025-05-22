Uganda Airlines inaugurates London Gatwick service with landmark UK-Uganda Business Forum

The Uganda High Commission in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Uganda Airlines, hosted a high-profile UK-Uganda Trade and Business Forum and Gala Dinner in London on 19 May 2025 to commemorate the launch of Uganda Airlines’ new direct flight service between Entebbe and London Gatwick Airport. The landmark event was attended by government officials, aviation authorities, business leaders, diaspora representatives, and diplomatic dignitaries from both nations.

This launch marks Uganda Airlines' inaugural entry into Europe, with the new route representing the only nonstop air connection between the UK and Uganda, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. The flagship service will operate four times weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering same-day return departures.

The delegation at trade show AMG

The event featured keynote speeches and panel discussions centred on the theme: “Why Uganda is the Next Frontier for Investment”, underlining the growing bilateral partnership between the United Kingdom and Uganda.

Transport Minister Hon. Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala lauded the achievement as a symbol of progress and national pride:

“This is more than a flight; it is a bridge for business, investment, and human connection. When His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni revived Uganda Airlines in 2015, he envisioned a future where direct air links would drive economic growth. Today, that vision takes a giant leap forward.”

He further noted the tourism potential, remarking: “The UK remains one of Uganda’s largest tourism source markets. This direct flight eliminates layovers, making it more convenient than ever for British travellers to experience Uganda’s natural wonders, from mountain gorillas to the source of the Nile. We foresee a strong rise in tourist arrivals and associated revenues.”

Uganda Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki emphasised the strategic significance of the route: “This new route connects Uganda to one of the world’s busiest and most strategic aviation hubs. On the return leg, flight times are carefully synchronised to ensure smooth connections across our growing African network, linking passengers from London to key destinations in East, Central, and West Africa.”

Warm welcome at Gatwick AMG

Delivering the keynote UK government perspective, Lisa Chesney MBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda, highlighted the strength of trade relations: “Total trade between the two countries reached £880 million in 2023, while Uganda’s cumulative exports to the UK over the past five years have amounted to £2.3 billion. This new air link promises to further deepen our economic and people-to-people ties.”

The event also saw warm reflections from Uganda’s High Commissioner to the UK, H.E. Nimisha J. Madhvani, who welcomed the first delegation of the Flying Crane to London: “It is truly wonderful to receive you all here. A heartfelt thanks to President Museveni for his vision. I am especially proud to announce that on tonight’s return flight, Ugandan Asians who were expelled during Idi Amin’s era are flying back to Uganda, joined by their British friends. That shows the confidence, safety, and renewed hope Uganda now embodies.”

“At a time when many nations are retreating into isolation, the UK and Uganda are forging ahead — rebuilding bridges, rekindling friendships, and deepening trust. What a privilege to witness this new chapter in our shared history.”

Francis Mwebesa, Uganda’s Minister for Trade, and Ramathan Ggoobi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, echoed similar sentiments, calling the flight a “turning point in Uganda’s global economic engagement strategy,” while Olive Birungi Lumonya from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority stressed its regulatory and logistical readiness.

The Chairperson of Uganda Airlines’ Board, Priscilla Serukka, and Bageya Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, jointly hailed the airline’s operational expansion as a “testament to Uganda’s aviation renaissance and its aspirations on the global stage.”

Inaugural touchdown

The celebrations followed Uganda Airlines’ historic landing at London Gatwick Airport on 18 May 2025, marking its first-ever service to Europe. The state-of-the-art Airbus A330-800neo was received by the Uganda High Commission team, led by H.E. Madhvani, alongside diaspora well-wishers and British officials.