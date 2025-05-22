Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Uganda Airlines inaugurates London Gatwick service with landmark UK-Uganda Business Forum

The landmark event was attended by government officials

Uganda Airlines inaugurates London Gatwick service

This launch marks Uganda Airlines' inaugural entry into Europe

AMG
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaMay 22, 2025

The Uganda High Commission in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Uganda Airlines, hosted a high-profile UK-Uganda Trade and Business Forum and Gala Dinner in London on 19 May 2025 to commemorate the launch of Uganda Airlines’ new direct flight service between Entebbe and London Gatwick Airport. The landmark event was attended by government officials, aviation authorities, business leaders, diaspora representatives, and diplomatic dignitaries from both nations.

This launch marks Uganda Airlines' inaugural entry into Europe, with the new route representing the only nonstop air connection between the UK and Uganda, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. The flagship service will operate four times weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering same-day return departures.

Uganda AirlinesThe delegation at trade showAMG

The event featured keynote speeches and panel discussions centred on the theme: “Why Uganda is the Next Frontier for Investment”, underlining the growing bilateral partnership between the United Kingdom and Uganda.

Transport Minister Hon. Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala lauded the achievement as a symbol of progress and national pride:

“This is more than a flight; it is a bridge for business, investment, and human connection. When His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni revived Uganda Airlines in 2015, he envisioned a future where direct air links would drive economic growth. Today, that vision takes a giant leap forward.”

He further noted the tourism potential, remarking: “The UK remains one of Uganda’s largest tourism source markets. This direct flight eliminates layovers, making it more convenient than ever for British travellers to experience Uganda’s natural wonders, from mountain gorillas to the source of the Nile. We foresee a strong rise in tourist arrivals and associated revenues.”

Uganda Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki emphasised the strategic significance of the route: “This new route connects Uganda to one of the world’s busiest and most strategic aviation hubs. On the return leg, flight times are carefully synchronised to ensure smooth connections across our growing African network, linking passengers from London to key destinations in East, Central, and West Africa.”

Uganda AirlinesWarm welcome at GatwickAMG

Delivering the keynote UK government perspective, Lisa Chesney MBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda, highlighted the strength of trade relations: “Total trade between the two countries reached £880 million in 2023, while Uganda’s cumulative exports to the UK over the past five years have amounted to £2.3 billion. This new air link promises to further deepen our economic and people-to-people ties.”

The event also saw warm reflections from Uganda’s High Commissioner to the UK, H.E. Nimisha J. Madhvani, who welcomed the first delegation of the Flying Crane to London: “It is truly wonderful to receive you all here. A heartfelt thanks to President Museveni for his vision. I am especially proud to announce that on tonight’s return flight, Ugandan Asians who were expelled during Idi Amin’s era are flying back to Uganda, joined by their British friends. That shows the confidence, safety, and renewed hope Uganda now embodies.”

“At a time when many nations are retreating into isolation, the UK and Uganda are forging ahead — rebuilding bridges, rekindling friendships, and deepening trust. What a privilege to witness this new chapter in our shared history.”

Francis Mwebesa, Uganda’s Minister for Trade, and Ramathan Ggoobi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, echoed similar sentiments, calling the flight a “turning point in Uganda’s global economic engagement strategy,” while Olive Birungi Lumonya from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority stressed its regulatory and logistical readiness.

The Chairperson of Uganda Airlines’ Board, Priscilla Serukka, and Bageya Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, jointly hailed the airline’s operational expansion as a “testament to Uganda’s aviation renaissance and its aspirations on the global stage.”

Inaugural touchdown

The celebrations followed Uganda Airlines’ historic landing at London Gatwick Airport on 18 May 2025, marking its first-ever service to Europe. The state-of-the-art Airbus A330-800neo was received by the Uganda High Commission team, led by H.E. Madhvani, alongside diaspora well-wishers and British officials.

europegatwick airportgovernment officialsministry of worksnimisha j madhvanitrade and businesstrade relationsuganda high commissionunited kingdomuganda airlines

Related News

Jony Ive
Business

Jony Ive teams up with OpenAI to develop AI devices that could rival the iPhone

EY
Business

Court hears claims of EY failures in NMC’s £2 bn fraud trial

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Extended Release & Finale Details
TV

'Stranger Things' season 5 may stretch into 2026 as release rumours point to three-part finale

Hrithik Roshan Reflects on the Challenges Behind 'War 2'
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan says making 'War 2' was not easy as the teaser with NTR Jr hits 25 million views

More For You

Sanjeev Gupta battles to rescue British factories as closure looms

Sanjeev Gupta. (Photo: Getty Images).

Sanjeev Gupta battles to rescue British factories as closure looms

STEEL tycoon Sanjeev Gupta is racing against time to prevent his UK operations from collapsing, as court proceedings threaten to shut down two major plants employing nearly 1,500 workers, reports said.

The Asian businessman's company, Speciality Steel UK, appeared before the High Court on Wednesday (21) facing a winding-up petition that could force the business into liquidation. The legal action was brought by suppliers who claim they are owed substantial sums of money.

Keep ReadingShow less
Experience Retro Reimagined: Fujifilm X Half Brings Film Soul to Digital

The camera deliberately omits certain features common in contemporary models

Fujifilm

Fujifilm X Half camera embraces vintage film aesthetics with digital twist

Fujifilm has unveiled the X Half, a new compact digital camera designed to evoke the look and feel of classic film photography. Set to launch in late June 2025, the X Half is a part of Fujifilm’s X-series, and aims to appeal to enthusiasts seeking a nostalgic, analog-inspired shooting experience in a digital format.

The X Half is priced at £849.99 and features an 18-megapixel 1-inch-type sensor paired with a fixed 32mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens. While it uses modern digital technology, the camera deliberately omits certain features common in contemporary models – most notably, it does not support RAW image capture, offering only JPEG files. This decision is part of Fujifilm’s effort to deliver a “what-you-see-is-what-you-get” experience that mirrors traditional film photography.

Keep ReadingShow less
M&S online disruption to last until July after cyber-attack

M&S believes that the attack has led to new and innovative ways of working for them

gettyimages

M&S online disruption to last until July after cyber-attack

Marks and Spencer, the popular British multinational retailer, declared that its online services will remain disrupted until July, due to last month’s cyber-attack on them.

Customers haven’t been able to shop online for nearly a month, as the brand is struggling to recover from the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Next shuts Sri Lanka factory overnight, axes 1,400 jobs

Employees sew garments inside a garment factory in Katunayake free trade zone on April 9, 2025. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Next shuts Sri Lanka factory overnight, axes 1,400 jobs

FASHION retailer Next has abruptly shut one of its three factories in Sri Lanka, sacking around 1,400 workers and sparking protests on Wednesday (21).

The Next factory at the island’s Katunayake Free Trade Zone, just outside the capital Colombo, announced its immediate closure on Tuesday (20) and promised severance deals to 1,416 workers made redundant overnight.

Keep ReadingShow less
BioNTech

BioNTech will establish a research centre in Cambridge focused on genomics, oncology, structural biology, and regenerative medicine.

getty images

BioNTech signs £1 bn UK deal to boost research and jobs

BIONTECH has announced plans to invest up to £1 billion in the UK over the next 10 years. The investment will fund new research and artificial intelligence centres in Cambridge and London, creating over 400 jobs.

The UK government will provide up to £129 million in grant funding as part of the agreement signed with Science Secretary Peter Kyle on 20 May.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc