Harry Styles hints at return as ‘We Belong Together’ clues spark album buzz

It’s been almost four years since the singer released his 2022 album, ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles

Fresh clues suggest he may be ready to return with a new project

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 13, 2026
Signs of a long-awaited return

Harry Styles appears to be preparing for his first new album in nearly four years. Since wrapping up his massive Love On Tour in 2023, following the success of his Grammy-winning album Harry’s House (2022), the 31-year-old singer has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Now, fresh clues suggest he may be ready to return with a new project that could be called We Belong Together.

Billboards carrying that phrase have appeared in cities including New York, Manchester, Palermo and São Paulo. Each features an image of a packed stadium crowd — the same image used at the end of Styles’s latest YouTube video.

The video that set fans talking

The eight-minute video, titled Forever, Forever and uploaded last month, shows moments from Styles’s final Love On Tour show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

In the closing scene, he sits at a piano playing a ballad with his band as the crowd cheers. The camera then cuts to the audience before the words “We Belong Together” appear on screen.

A website using the same name and branding has also quietly gone live, adding to speculation about an album announcement — and possibly a tour.

First post since 2024

The YouTube video is Styles’s first social media activity since October 2024, when he posted a tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The new post quickly drew emotional reactions from fans. Many saw it as both a farewell to his touring era and a hint of what’s coming next. Comments ranged from hopeful to playful, with fans joking about how long they’ve waited for new music.

From One Direction to solo success

After One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles launched a successful solo career. He released his self-titled debut album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019 and Harry’s House in 2022.

His last tour, Love On Tour, ran for nearly two years and ended in Italy in July 2023.

Life out of the spotlight

Though mostly out of public view recently, Styles has still made headlines. In September 2025, he ran the Berlin Marathon under the name “Sted Sarandos,” just months after completing the Tokyo Marathon.

He was also linked to Zoë Kravitz last August after the two were seen walking together in Rome.

For now, there’s no official confirmation of a new album — but the signs suggest that Styles’s musical break may soon be over.

