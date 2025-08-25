Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles fuel dating rumours in Rome as fans question Taylor Swift friendship link

Highlights:

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen walking arm in arm through Rome on 24 August

The sighting comes while Kravitz promotes her new film Caught Stealing with Austin Butler

Both stars have had recent high-profile breakups, adding fuel to dating speculation

Neither Kravitz nor Styles has commented on their relationship status

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have set off fresh dating speculation after being spotted walking arm in arm in Rome. The sighting of the actress and the pop star has drawn attention not just for their closeness, but also for the timing. Kravitz is currently in Europe promoting her new film Caught Stealing, while Styles has been keeping a relatively low profile since the end of his relationship with actress Taylor Russell.

Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles dating?

The video of Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles strolling through the streets of Rome was shared by a fan account on 24 August. In the clip, Kravitz, dressed casually in a white mini dress, flats, and a cap, can be seen linking arms with Styles, who wore a denim jacket and sunglasses.

The pair appeared at ease as they walked together, with Kravitz clutching a coffee cup while holding Styles’ arm. The relaxed outing immediately fuelled questions online, with fans debating whether the two are romantically involved or simply close friends enjoying time together in Italy.

What do we know about Zoë Kravitz’s relationships?

Zoë Kravitz has had a series of public relationships in recent years. She split from her fiancé Channing Tatum in October 2024 after three years together, though the two continue to share a professional connection through her directorial debut Blink Twice.

Earlier this month, Kravitz was linked to her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler after they were seen socialising in Paris following the film’s French premiere. However, sources close to the production told US media that the pair are “just friends” and not romantically involved.

Kravitz was also previously married to actor Karl Glusman for a year before their divorce in 2021.

Who has Harry Styles dated recently?

Harry Styles has also been in the spotlight for his high-profile relationships. His most recent was with actress Taylor Russell, though the two split in May 2024 after less than a year together.

Styles was later seen at Glastonbury Festival in June, where he was caught on video kissing a woman identified as producer Ella Kenny. Prior to that, he had been romantically linked with various women during his travels across Europe, though no long-term relationships were confirmed.

The singer and actor has been keeping a relatively private profile in 2025, with his last major screen appearances being Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman in 2022. His last studio album, Harry’s House, was released the same year.

What projects are Kravitz and Styles working on now?

Zoë Kravitz is currently busy with the European promotion of Caught Stealing, a crime caper directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Austin Butler. The film is set for release on 29 August. She also has two upcoming projects in production: How to Rob a Bank, alongside Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson, and Self-Portrait with Thomasin McKenzie.





Harry Styles, meanwhile, has not announced any new film roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting news about his next music project, with speculation that he may be working on material during his time in Europe.