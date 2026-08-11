Bangladesh, India scramble to keep six-match cricket series on track

BANGLADESH and India are in talks to resolve a deadlock over a six-match cricket tour scheduled for next month, with the foreign ministers of both countries involved in efforts to save the series.

The tour includes three one-day internationals and three T20 matches. It was originally scheduled for August last year but was postponed after political relations between Dhaka and New Delhi deteriorated.

Bangladesh Sports Minister Aminul Haque said late Monday that efforts were being made at the ministerial level to resolve the issue.

"It is being worked on at the ministerial level," Haque said, adding that talks were ongoing between the foreign ministers of both nations.

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have been strained since Bangladesh's 2024 mass uprising removed then prime minister Sheikh Hasina from power. Hasina fled to India, her long-time ally, where she remains in hiding.

In February, Bangladesh declined to send a team to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

The International Cricket Council rejected Bangladesh's request to play its matches in Sri Lanka, while Scotland was brought in to replace the team.

"We want to quickly resolve the deadlock that was created around the Cricket World Cup," Haque said.

"God willing, we are hopeful that it will be resolved very soon."

India last toured Bangladesh for a cricket series in 2022, when it won a two-Test series 2-0. Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1.

Bangladesh toured India in September-October 2024 for two Tests and two T20 matches. India won both formats.