India face Sri Lanka spin challenge in Galle Test

INDIA, without several key players, will face Sri Lanka in Galle from Saturday in the first of a two-Test series, with coach Gautam Gambhir under pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan are out injured for India, who have recorded eight wins and 10 defeats in 20 Tests under Gambhir.

India lost 2-0 at home to South Africa in November and are fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Sri Lanka are sixth.

Shubman Gill's side have handed maiden call-ups to spinner Saransh Jain and fast bowler Auqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in domestic cricket this season.

Veteran Ravindra Jadeja will lead India's spin attack on a turning Galle pitch, with Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar also in the squad.

"The two-match series in Sri Lanka won't be easy as Sri Lanka at home are a formidable team," former captain Sunil Gavaskar wrote in the magazine Sportstar.

"Winning both these Tests would be a good start to the new Test season, as well as give the team the impetus it needs to qualify for the WTC final."

He added: "To be able to do so requires loads of effort and also some luck, but above all the belief that Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be."

India have nine matches remaining in this WTC cycle and may need to win at least six of them to have a realistic chance of reaching the final in London in June next year.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, India's batting could face a challenge against spin.

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas said India should still have enough options.

"India still have a powerhouse of talent. They have so many good upcoming cricketers eager to perform and waiting for their opportunities," he said.

Sri Lanka have included several spin options in their squad, with left-arm orthodox spinner Prabath Jayasuriya leading the attack.

Jayasuriya has taken 125 wickets in 23 Tests, including 81 at Galle.

Sri Lanka also have injury concerns and will be without opening batter Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Nishan Fernando is expected to replace Nissanka, while wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella has been recalled after three years away from the team.

A veteran of 54 Tests, Dickwella's career was halted after he tested positive for cocaine in 2024. The selectors have given the 33-year-old another opportunity.

Uncapped off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha is in line to make his Test debut on Saturday.

The match will also mark the 50th Test at Galle International Stadium.

The ground hosted its first Test in 1998 and has the 17th century Dutch Fort and its clock tower as a backdrop.

Sri Lanka have won 27 of the 49 Tests played at the venue, with much of that record coming on surfaces that have assisted spinners from the opening day.

Tests in Galle rarely last the full five days, and some pitches have received poor ratings in the past. Authorities have in recent years prepared more sporting tracks.

The second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23.