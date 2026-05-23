Best direct flight routes from UK to South Asia

Highlights

Conflict in the Middle East has caused disruption to global air travel

Passengers are increasingly opting for direct flight to avoid disruptions

Here are the best direct routes from the UK to South Asia

Amid growing tensions between US and Iran, airlines have been forced to cancel or divert flights across the region. This has affected air travel globally as the Middle East serves as a vital halfway connection point for major long haul flight routes.

As passengers navigate the growing uncertainty of air travel ahead of the busy summer, direct flights are proving to be the safest solution.

For those travelling to South Asia, here are the airlines offering the best direct routes from UK

1. UK to India

Air India is your best bet for the cheapest direct flight option to India. The airline has recently doubled down on its direct flight options, offering multiple daily flights from London Heathrow to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi and Hyderabad.





Air India aircraft preparing for flight iStock

British Airways is another reliable option on this route with daily non-stop service across multiple cities and a strong business class for corporate travellers.

Virgin Atlantic, with its competitive pricing, also flies direct from London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai and is worth considering for those who prioritise cabin comfort.

Indigo, India’s largest airline by market share also began a daily direct flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai in October 2025, which it has now expanded to Delhi.

2. UK to Sri Lanka

SriLankan Airways offers a reliable direct flight between London Heathrow to Colombo seven days a week.

A SriLankan Airways aircraft in flight iStock

British Airways is also slated to join this corridor from October 2026 as it announced a new seasonal service between London Gatwick and Colombo, running three times a week.

3. UK to Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) remains the most comprehensive option, operating direct flights from London Heathrow to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. While British Airways may be more accessible to those in the south of England as it flies between London Gatwick to Islamabad three times a week.

Note: Accurate at the time of publishing. Flight routes and schedules are subject to change.