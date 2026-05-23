Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Best direct flight routes from UK to South Asia

As conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt air travel worldwide, direct flights have proven to be a more attractive solution for travellers bound to South Asia.

Best direct flight routes from UK to South Asia

A traveller at an airport

iStock
Ritika Bhoora
By Ritika BhooraMay 23, 2026
Ritika Bhoora
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Conflict in the Middle East has caused disruption to global air travel
  • Passengers are increasingly opting for direct flight to avoid disruptions
  • Here are the best direct routes from the UK to South Asia

Amid growing tensions between US and Iran, airlines have been forced to cancel or divert flights across the region. This has affected air travel globally as the Middle East serves as a vital halfway connection point for major long haul flight routes.

As passengers navigate the growing uncertainty of air travel ahead of the busy summer, direct flights are proving to be the safest solution.

For those travelling to South Asia, here are the airlines offering the best direct routes from UK

1. UK to India

Air India is your best bet for the cheapest direct flight option to India. The airline has recently doubled down on its direct flight options, offering multiple daily flights from London Heathrow to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi and Hyderabad.


Air India aircraft preparing for flightiStock

British Airways is another reliable option on this route with daily non-stop service across multiple cities and a strong business class for corporate travellers.

Virgin Atlantic, with its competitive pricing, also flies direct from London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai and is worth considering for those who prioritise cabin comfort.

Indigo, India’s largest airline by market share also began a daily direct flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai in October 2025, which it has now expanded to Delhi.

2. UK to Sri Lanka

SriLankan Airways offers a reliable direct flight between London Heathrow to Colombo seven days a week.

A SriLankan Airways aircraft in flightiStock

British Airways is also slated to join this corridor from October 2026 as it announced a new seasonal service between London Gatwick and Colombo, running three times a week.

3. UK to Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) remains the most comprehensive option, operating direct flights from London Heathrow to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. While British Airways may be more accessible to those in the south of England as it flies between London Gatwick to Islamabad three times a week.

Note: Accurate at the time of publishing. Flight routes and schedules are subject to change.

air travelairlinessouth asiaairportair indiabritish airwaysglobal air travelus and iran

Related News

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

More For You

Summer Plans
Holiday plans or risk management? The new reality of UK summer travel
iStock

Holiday plans or risk management? The new reality of UK summer travel

  • Europe may have only six weeks of jet fuel left, warning sparks concern.
  • Brexit rules and new EU checks add to travel uncertainty.
  • Airlines deny shortages, but cancellations and surcharges remain a risk.

Planning a summer holiday in 2026 is starting to feel less like a break and more like a calculated decision. For many UK travellers, the usual concerns around budgets and bookings are now being joined by a bigger question: will the trip even go ahead as planned?

At the centre of this uncertainty is a growing concern over jet fuel shortages in Europe, triggered by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. The route typically carries around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, and any disruption has a direct knock-on effect on aviation fuel supply.

Keep ReadingShow less