Sobhita Dhulipala: Dev Patel has exceptional taste in all things cinema

Monkey Man, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Dev Patel, debuts in cinemas on April 5.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her work in Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven and Mani Ratnam’s two-part film Ponniyin Selvan, is set to foray into Hollywood with the upcoming film Monkey Man.

The action thriller film also stars Dev Patel in the lead role. Monkey Man will also mark his directorial debut.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sobhita opened up about her character in Monkey Man. She said, “My character has got a very distinct texture that’s unlike anything I have seen. It left me feeling inspired and even more in love with cinema. The action, the music, the style, and the raw emotion. It’s going to be a sensory feast.”

Showering praises on her co-actor and Monkey Man director Dev Patel, the actress said, “He truly has exceptional taste in all things cinema. That coupled with his enormous patience and passion to give his best in every department is pretty phenomenal.”

According to the official note, Monkey Man is an ‘action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless’.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, the film is set to hit cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

