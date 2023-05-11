Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Dhulipala is awaiting the premiere of the second part of her well-received streaming show The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actress and former beauty pageant winner Sobhita Dhulipala is currently riding high on the thunderous success of her latest film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Apart from her work, the actress has been in the news a lot lately because of dating rumours with well-known Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

After keeping mum for months, the actress has finally opened up about the rumours and added that she does not feel the need to clarify anything to anyone.

She said, “I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now.”

She further added, “For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person.”

When asked to clarify if she’s in a relationship or not, Sobhita swiftly replied “It’s my personal choice. I don’t have to clarify what happens with me and my life. It’s not in the public domain. There’s absolutely no need for me to speak about or clarify about my life.”

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is awaiting the premiere of the second part of her well-received streaming show The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in Prime Video’s Made In Heaven 2.

