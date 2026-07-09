Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

India, Australia sign Uranium supply agreement during Modi visit

Prime ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese also announce new initiatives on defence, minerals and space.

india-australia-deal

Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold hands on stage during a community event at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on July 9, 2026.

(Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 09, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's prime minister Narendra Modi said he clinched a uranium supply agreement while visiting Australia on Thursday (9), securing a fuel source that will play a crucial role in his nation's nuclear energy ambitions.

Faced with an almost-insatiable appetite for electricity in the world's most populous nation, Modi has outlined plans to substantially scale up nuclear power generation in coming years.

Australia lays claim to around 28 per cent of the world's uranium resource, but legal hurdles and political sensitivities have hindered exports to India.

"We have signed an important agreement today on nuclear energy," Modi said after talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

"This will pave the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give our clean energy objectives fresh momentum."

A joint statement said the arrangement allowed long-term uranium exports for "exclusively peaceful purposes".

The exports would fall under safeguards established by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India, to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity," Albanese told reporters.

India and Australia entered a nuclear cooperation agreement in 2015 that paved the way for uranium exports.

India and Australia have grown considerably closer in recent years, partly driven by a joint desire to keep Beijing's military ambitions in check while cultivating trading partners outside China.

Modi and Albanese also agreed to strengthen defence cooperation and to bolster supply chains for critical minerals. The two nations would build a "temporary space tracking terminal" on Australia's Cocos Keeling Islands in the Indian Ocean, which will support Indian space flight projects, according to a joint statement.

Albanese praised Modi's leadership

Albanese sported a wide grin as the two leaders briefly paused to take a selfie photo earlier in the day.

The Australian prime minister has previously referred to Modi as "The Boss", joking that he could pull bigger crowds than US rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

Albanese praised Modi's leadership for helping foster stronger ties between the two nations.

"Prime minister Modi, your leadership and your personal engagement with Australia has been absolutely central to this change," Albanese said.

Australia's Indian diaspora has grown substantially in recent years, giving Modi a sizeable fanbase in the country.

For the first time on record, the biggest group of Australian residents born overseas came from India, statistics for last year showed in June.

"In 2014, the Indian diaspora community in Australia was relatively small," said Teesta Prakash from the Australia India Institute. "But in 2026, it is now the largest diaspora community within Australia. It has outstripped the British, which is a huge demographic change," she said.

Modi is set to receive a rock-star welcome when he fronts a community rally at a stadium in Melbourne later on Thursday, with organisers anticipating more than 20,000 people could flock to the event.

But Modi's visit is also expected to stir up opposition, including criticism that he has fostered a dangerous brand of Hindu nationalism at home.

Australia's Alliance Against Islamophobia said it would protest outside the stadium event, drawing attention to what it said was the persecution of minority groups in India.

Anti-immigration protesters also gathered ahead of the rally, holding placards calling to "Put Australians First".

Modi is scheduled to fly to New Zealand after Australia.

(AFP)

antiimmigration protesterscritical mineralsindia australia uraniumnarendra modinuclear energymodi australia visit
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

us-iran-war
News

Fresh US-Iran attacks deepen tensions during Khamenei funeral

Salman-Rushdie-novel
News

Freedom of speech is under 'real assault' around the world, warns Salman Rushdie

nhs-housing-scheme
News

NHS housing scheme to 'help recruit and keep workers'

ayodhya-mosque-project
News

Ayodhya mosque project scaled back as donations fall short

More For You

UK heatwave

Europe's latest heatwave is putting pressure on transport networks and electricity supplies.

iStock

Europe's third heatwave forces a rethink of trains, power and infrastructure

  • Eurostar upgrades new trains to withstand temperatures of up to 55 °C.
  • UK power grid issues an alert as soaring temperatures push up electricity demand.
  • Heatwaves are increasingly reshaping long-term planning across Europe's transport and energy sectors.

Europe's third heatwave of the year is forcing governments, transport operators and energy providers to rethink how they prepare for extreme weather. From trains built to survive desert-like temperatures to warnings over tight electricity supplies, the latest spell of intense heat is exposing the growing pressure climate extremes are placing on critical infrastructure.

The latest European heatwave has pushed temperatures above 40 °C in parts of France, while southern England is expected to see highs of around 34 °C. As the prolonged hot weather continues, transport companies and power operators are introducing new measures to reduce disruption and prepare for even hotter summers in the future.

Keep ReadingShow less