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Pakistan expected to refuse return of Rochdale grooming gang leader

Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce changes to the 1971 Immigration Act on Monday. The law currently prevents Ahmed from being deported even though he has been stripped of his British citizenship.

Shabir Ahmed

Shabir Ahmed, 73, was released from prison last week after serving 14 years of a 22-year sentence for 30 child rape offences.

Greater Manchester Police
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 09, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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PAKISTAN is expected to refuse to take back Rochdale grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed despite plans by the UK government to change the law to allow his deportation, according to The Times.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce changes to the 1971 Immigration Act on Monday. The law currently prevents Ahmed from being deported even though he has been stripped of his British citizenship, the report said.

Ahmed, 73, was released from prison last week after serving 14 years of a 22-year sentence for 30 child rape offences.

Andy Burnham Supports Pakistan Deportation Proposal

Under the current law, people who came to the UK before 1973 and have lived in the country for at least five years are exempt from deportation. According to The Times, officials have found a way to close that loophole without affecting the rights of Commonwealth citizens, including Windrush migrants from the Caribbean.

However, Whitehall sources told The Times they do not expect Pakistan to accept Ahmed. The report said Pakistan is seeking the extradition of two political dissidents from the UK in exchange for taking him back.

Last December, Pakistan sought the extradition of Shahzad Akbar, a former cabinet minister under former prime minister Imran Khan, and Adil Raja, a Pakistani journalist and former military officer, over alleged “fake news” and anti-state propaganda. It has also repeatedly requested the extradition of Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of the Muttahida Qaumi opposition movement.

Pakistan Proposes Dissident-Gang Leader Swap

A senior government source said Britain would not extradite the political dissidents, leaving the talks at a stalemate. The report said Ahmed is therefore likely to remain in the UK even if the law is changed.

Andy Burnham said Mahmood's plans were the “correct decision”. He previously wrote on X: “Like everyone, I want this vile criminal out of the country. Victims must come first.”

deportationpakistanrochdale grooming ganguk immigration
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