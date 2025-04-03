Skip to content
Government announces fund to combat anti-Muslim hate

Police data from last year showed that nearly two in five religious hate crimes targeted Muslims, a 13 per cent increase from the previous year.

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 03, 2025
THE UK government has announced a new fund to monitor anti-Muslim hate and support victims, with applications opening on 7 April.

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

Police data from last year showed that nearly two in five religious hate crimes targeted Muslims, a 13 per cent increase from the previous year.

The new fund will help collect detailed data on such incidents to inform government efforts against Islamophobia.

Minister for faith, Lord Khan, said the initiative is a step towards understanding and tackling the rise in anti-Muslim hate.

The grant recipient will work with local and national partners, including faith groups and government bodies, to document hate incidents and support victims.

Applications are open to single organisations or partnerships. The deadline for submissions is 18 May at 23:59.

Donald Trump
Food

Trump pressures UK to accept chlorinated chicken for tariff relief

Probe launched over racist broadcast at Kent asylum centre
News

Probe launched over racist broadcast at Kent asylum centre

Protest against dog crackdown ahead of Modi's Sri Lanka visit
News

Protest against dog crackdown ahead of Modi's Sri Lanka visit

India jewellery
Business

India’s jewellery exports face decline as US tariffs hit

Tower Hamlets secures funding to save domestic abuse support jobs

The planned strike action was called off after the external funding was secured

Tower Hamlets secures funding to save domestic abuse support jobs

Ruby Gregory

REDUNDANCY proposals which would have seen job cuts made to a ‘crucial’ domestic abuse support service in Tower Hamlets have been called off.

Solace Women’s Aid, which planned to make cuts, confirmed last Friday (28) the redundancies were no longer going ahead, following a boost in external funding which followed a threat of strike action.

Report reveals Birmingham’s doctors face racism and bullying
Absences have risen at the Queen Elizabeth and Heartlands Hospitals in Birmingham, as well as Good Hope in Sutton and Solihull Hospital

Report reveals Birmingham’s doctors face racism and bullying

Gurdip Thandi

YOUNG doctors in Birmingham hospitals face a ‘shocking’ number of incidents of bullying, racism and sexism from patients and other staff.

The Medical Academy Annual Report was presented to a University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust board meeting, which revealed the data.

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit

AKSHATA MURTY visited a children’s charity and met pupils benefiting from its after-school meals programme, a spokesperson for the wife of former prime minister Rishi Sunak, said last Wednesday (26).

Murty, a philanthropist, visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Watford kitchen, in northwest London, which was opened in 2020. It is the first international kitchen of the charity – founded in Bengaluru in 2000 – which serves 2.2 million children across India every school day.

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

Bob Blackman

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

DAYS before the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a Conservative MP urged the British government to acknowledge its failings and formally apologise to the people of India.

Bob Blackman, the MP for Harrow East, spoke in the Commons last Thursday (27), recalling the deadly massacre in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when people had gathered to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, and called for an apology.

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue

Barnaby Rogerson in conversation with Anthony Sattin (L) on day 2 of Voices of Faith

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue

Mahesh Liloriya

The second day of Voices of Faith unfolded with an enchanting blend of music, philosophy, and intellectual exploration at the Barbican Centre, London. This inaugural festival, curated by Teamwork Arts—the force behind the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and JLF London—has been made possible by the Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust, with the support of Tech Mahindra. Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat serve as the official media partners, amplifying the festival’s reach and resonance.

Session 1- Echoes of eternity: The timeless notes of Kabir

