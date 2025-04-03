Government announces fund to combat anti-Muslim hate

THE UK government has announced a new fund to monitor anti-Muslim hate and support victims, with applications opening on 7 April.
The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.
Police data from last year showed that nearly two in five religious hate crimes targeted Muslims, a 13 per cent increase from the previous year.
The new fund will help collect detailed data on such incidents to inform government efforts against Islamophobia.
Minister for faith, Lord Khan, said the initiative is a step towards understanding and tackling the rise in anti-Muslim hate.
The grant recipient will work with local and national partners, including faith groups and government bodies, to document hate incidents and support victims.
Applications are open to single organisations or partnerships. The deadline for submissions is 18 May at 23:59.